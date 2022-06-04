ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline County, KS

Volunteer for the 2022 Smoky Hill River Festival

 3 days ago
The Smoky Hill River Festival begins Thursday, and while some progress has been made, volunteers are still needed...

Hutch Post

Groundbreaking for new zoo expansion Wednesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Friends of the Zoo Board of Directors will hold an official groundbreaking ceremony for the new Splash River and Nature Play Expansion on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. at the Hutchinson Zoo. The Zoo is building a Nature Play expansion as a no-cost, safe and welcome...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

Riverfest brings thousands to downtown, did it help businesses?

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The first weekend of Riverfest is in the books. This is the first time since 2019 that Wichita’s largest party is in full force. Tens of thousands flocked downtown to take in the sights and sounds around the Arkansas River. Although it was a record weekend, traffic stayed close to the […]
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

KSRE: Rains bring tough mushrooms to lawns

MANHATTAN — As summer rains fall across Kansas, many people may see mushrooms pop up in their lawns a day or two afterwards. Kansas State University horticulture expert Ward Upham said that while most of these mushrooms are harmless or even beneficial, those that form an arc-like or circular pattern called fairy rings can harm lawns.
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Post

Pavement markings being refreshed on some City of Salina streets

Tuesday through Thursday, Twin Traffic Marking Corporation of Kansas City, Kan., will refresh the pavement markings on various streets in Salina. The streets receiving updates include the following. S. Ninth Street from Water Well Road to Riffel Drive. S. Ninth Street from Saturn Avenue to Broadway Boulevard. Edward Street south...
SALINA, KS
KSN News

Starlite Drive-in celebrating national drive-in movie day

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Starlite Drive-in is celebrating national drive-in movie day on Monday, June 6. They will be celebrating by offering $15 carloads. They will also be giving out souvenir cups to the first 50 cars. The souvenir cup will be good for $1 refills for the rest of the 2022 season. On […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Arkansas River remains closed to recreation on Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Tuesday update: The Arkansas River remains closed to all recreation. The City of Wichita says the flow rate has increased to 6,650 cubic feet per second. “Please continue to stay out of the river,” the City wrote on Twitter. “We’re shore it’s too ex-stream for regular...
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

Riley County fire destroys trailer home Tuesday morning

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – An unoccupied trailer home was a complete loss following a fire early Tuesday morning in Ogden. Firefighters used heavy equipment to pull the roof off the home to saturate the fire, according to Riley County. The Manhattan Fire Department and volunteers from stations 103, 104, 115 and 116 responded to the […]
RILEY COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Sunday Riverfest concerts moved earlier

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Riverfest concerts scheduled for Sunday, June 5, have been moved to an earlier time. The new schedule for performances on the Acura Stage at Kennedy Plaza is now as follows: 4:30 p.m. – Prodigals 6 p.m. – The Freedom Affair 7:30 p.m. – WAR The concerts are free with a […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Mid-America All-Indian Museum holds first Bosin dance

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichitans gathered at the Mid-America All-Indian Museum on Saturday to celebrate what would have been Bosin’s 101st birthday. The event was all about celebrating the life of Bosin. Many attended a social dance on Saturday, and it’s the first dance honoring Bosin to campaign for...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

The Canine Stars to perform stunt dog show in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Canine Stars will be performing a stunt dog show in Wichita from Thursday, June 16, through Sunday, June 19. The show will take place on Exploration Place’s Festival Plaza, with gated entry. The stunt dog show will feature dock diving, freestyle frisbee disc dogs, agility, and high jumping by a […]
WICHITA, KS
JC Post

City will receive funding request for the hospital

Junction City Commissioners are scheduled to receive a presentation Tuesday night from the Chair of the Geary Community Hospital Board of Trustees, Theresa Bramlage, about the pending transition of the hospital to Stormont Vail Regional Health on Jan.1. Geary Community officials are trying to raise money for GCH until the...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

SPONSORED: Sunflower Bank in Salina is hiring!

●Loan Operations Specialist (LOS) Post Close & Quality Control (QC) To apply, go to: Sunflower Bank NA - Job Opportunities (paylocity.com) The competitive benefits package is designed to attract and retain quality and long-term associates. Benefits Include:. ●Medical, Dental, and Vision Insurance. ●Supplemental Insurance /Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs) ●Group Term...
SALINA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

River City Sweet Shop to close at the end of July

Fans of River City Sweet Shop at 6476 E. Central inside Normandie Center will want to take note. The dessert that’s been around for twelve years will close for good on July 31. I spoke to owner Marilyn Ramsey and she told me that her landlords needed her to move to a different space. After much consideration and many tears shed, Ramsey said moving for the fourth time in four years wasn’t really an option.
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Overnight rainfall varies across the area

Rainfall varied across the area once again overnight as storms rumbled across Kansas. For instance, a location in McPherson County reported 0.01 of an inch, while a location in Republic County reported 1.66 inches. At the Salina Regional Airport, 0.07 of an inch was reported. In southeastern Salina near the...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Flood warning in effect Monday for Ellsworth, Lincoln counties

The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a flood warning in effect until 6:45 p.m. for the following counties in our area. Flooding of small creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Some locations that will experience flooding include...
ELLSWORTH, KS
