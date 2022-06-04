Volunteer for the 2022 Smoky Hill River Festival

Fans of River City Sweet Shop at 6476 E. Central inside Normandie Center will want to take note. The dessert that’s been around for twelve years will close for good on July 31. I spoke to owner Marilyn Ramsey and she told me that her landlords needed her to move to a different space. After much consideration and many tears shed, Ramsey said moving for the fourth time in four years wasn’t really an option.

WICHITA, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO