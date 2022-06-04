Shop local at the Allen County Marketplace

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Gas prices across the area are hovering around the $5 per gallon threshold. Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have risen 40.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.91 per gallon, according to GasBuddy’s weekly survey. Prices in Fort Wayne are 72.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.82/g higher than a year ago. In addition the price of diesel has risen 11.5 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.62 per gallon. According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Fort Wayne was priced at $4.79 per gallon yesterday while the most expensive was $5.23 per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $4.29 per gallon while the highest was $5.59 per gallon. The national average price of gasoline has risen 26.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.85 per gallon.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO