Shop local at the Allen County Marketplace

Allen County, IN

By Lydia Reuille
WANE-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WANE) – Mark your calendars for Allen County Marketplace’s second event of the season. The open-air market will...

www.wane.com

WANE-TV

Recycling will not be collected in Fort Wayne this week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As the city of Fort Wayne counts down the final days of its contract with Red River Waste Solutions, the problem with trash collection continues to plague the city. The city said in a news release Monday that garbage collection crews were finishing collections...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Councilman Jehl presents alternate plan to pay for city solid waste

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne City Councilman Russ Jehl (R-2nd District) presented an alternate plan to pay for the City’s new solid waste provider Tuesday. Councilman Jehl says at this point, no plan has been formally presented by the City administration to pay for...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Generators powering Edgerton after overnight ‘mess’

EDGERTON, Ohio (WANE) — The village of Edgerton sustained a widespread power outage overnight. Edgerton Mayor Robert Day said lightning struck a high voltage line at the C.R. 5 substation, just north of the railroad tracks on the east side of the village. After that, a train contacted the line and drug it, Day said.
EDGERTON, OH
ftnnews.com

New GM at The Bradley Fort Wayne

Portland-based hotel owner and operator, Provenance Hotels announced the appointment of Brent Pope as General Manager of The Bradley. As a Fort Wayne native, Pope returns to his hometown to oversee all operations of the newly opened boutique hotel. Recently debuted in July 2021, The Bradley is a collaborative vision...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

What’s with that big boat at the Ramada Inn?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — What’s with the boat sitting in front of the Ramada Inn on Coldwater Road?. The 45-foot houseboat that looks like it might be more at home on the River Thames is for sale, apparently, but has been moored right in front of the hotel entrance for weeks, if not months.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

City Council Hears N. Buffalo St. Concern

While her mom loves her townhome and its location, Lynn Murphy told the Warsaw Common Council that something needs done about the way North Buffalo Street is looking. “My mom just moved into town. My husband and the boys have been here since 1999. My mom is one of the seven townhomes on Buffalo Street and is just frustrated with how the property is looking and things. So, we’re trying to see if we can’t get things cleaned up over there,” Murphy said.
WARSAW, IN
WANE-TV

City Councilman proposes using ARPA funds for garbage pickup

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne City Councilman Russ Jehl wants to use a portion of American Rescue Plan Act funds to offset an upcoming rate hike when a new solid waste provider takes over next month. Jehl, R-2nd, announced his proposal at a press conference Tuesday. His...
FORT WAYNE, IN
#Art#Baked Goods#Calendars#Live Music#Huntertown Family Park
WANE-TV

Endangered turtle found in Whitley County

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) — The Blanding’s Turtle is an endangered species and when they are found in Indiana it is usually in the northern third of the state. Recently a woman found a turtle in the middle of the road with what she believed to be an injured tail. She got in touch with the DNR and the turtle was brought to Angela Abbott, who specializes in wildlife rehabilitation.
WHITLEY COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Lane closures planned for US 30 construction in Columbia City

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WFFT) — The Indiana Department of Transportation says there will lane closures on both sides of U.S. Highway 30 in Whitley County starting next week. INDOT says crews will be installing new pipe and extending the right turn lane on westbound U.S. 30 at State Road 9 in Columbia City.
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
WANE 15

Zesto hits the spot on a hot day: AC in a cup!

For more than 50 years, generations have flocked to the original Zesto in Fort Wayne at the intersection of Broadway and Creighton. Once the temperatures start to soar, it’s almost like a rite of passage. Young mother Amber, who showed up with her stepdaughter Aniya in tow, was born and raised in Fort Wayne and […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Gas surges to $5.25 in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Gas in Fort Wayne has climbed to an arm and a leg per gallon. Well, almost. The cost of a gallon of unleaded gas surged to $5.25 on Monday at stations across Fort Wayne. Four weeks ago, stations were selling regular gas at $4.39...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Gas Prices Across Northeast Indiana Hovering Around $5 Per Gallon Mark

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Gas prices across the area are hovering around the $5 per gallon threshold. Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have risen 40.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.91 per gallon, according to GasBuddy’s weekly survey. Prices in Fort Wayne are 72.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.82/g higher than a year ago. In addition the price of diesel has risen 11.5 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.62 per gallon. According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Fort Wayne was priced at $4.79 per gallon yesterday while the most expensive was $5.23 per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $4.29 per gallon while the highest was $5.59 per gallon. The national average price of gasoline has risen 26.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.85 per gallon.
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

Food Bank of Northern Indiana distribution sites June 2022

1 p.m. – 3 p.m.ET *While supplies last. WHERE: World Harvest Church, 1610 S. Nappanee St., Elkhart IN 46516. *This distribution will serve 280 households and is sponsored by Lippert Components. Thursday, June 9, 2022 – Marshall County. 10 a.m. – Noon ET *While supplies last. WHERE:...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Monthslong bridge work for section of Indiana 3

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A section of Indiana 3 in Huntertown will have lane closures during bridge construction, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) said. The monthslong work is scheduled to begin June 13 on the bridge between Gump and Shoaff roads, the work is expected...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

“Justice for Jake and Jenson”: Supporters of Montpelier family protest at city hall

HARTFORD CITY, Ind. (WANE) – Supporters gathered Monday at the city hall in Hartford City, calling for “Justice for Jake and Jenson.”. A fatal crash Thursday night in Montpelier took the lives of a man and his great-grandson who were sitting on their front porch when a car crashed through the home. The driver, Brandi Bare, 46, was arrested and remains in the Blackford County Jail as of Monday.
MONTPELIER, IN
WANE-TV

Summer camps for all abilities at Camp Red Cedar

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Camp Red Cedar’s first summer camp program of the year got underway Monday. Camp Red Cedar in northern Allen County serves hundreds of kids through summer camps, riding programs, horse shows, and rentals. They do this through the 57 acres of woods, meadows, trails, a 10-acre lake with a sandy beach on the property.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN

