Grand Blanc, MI

Police investigating fatal two-vehicle crash in Grand Blanc Township

By Mid-Michigan NOW Newsroom
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND BLANC, Mich. - Grand Blanc Township Police are investigating a fatal two-car crash at the intersection of East Hill Road near Wakefield Road. The crash happened on June 2nd just before 4:30 pm. New links:...

Saginaw man dies after rollover crash in Ogemaw County

OGEMAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw man died after police say he crashed his picking truck in a curve on M-33 in Ogemaw County on Monday evening. Michigan State Police say the 63-year-old man was driving a Ford F-150 pickup truck south on M-33 near Heath Road around 6:30 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve.
OGEMAW COUNTY, MI
Grand Blanc Township man dies two days after crash on Hill Road

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Grand Blanc Township man died and a woman suffered minor injuries after a crash on Hill Road last week. Police say the 42-year-old man died of his injuries Saturday, which was two days after he was involved in a crash at the intersection of Hill and Wakefield roads around 4:25 p.m. Thursday.
GRAND BLANC, MI
Police looking for suspect vehicle possibly involved in Flint murder

FLINT, Mich. - Police are looing for a suspect vehicle believed to be involved in a homicide. 31-year-old Lequavis Marquan Williams was found shot to deaths in his vehicle on the corner of of Avenue A and E. Baker Street on Flint’s north side on March 24th. Investigators say...
FLINT, MI
Deputies investigating deadly UTV crash

MILLING TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A man died in a UTV crash in Tuscola County over the weekend. Deputies from the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office responded to Oak Road, north of Barnes Road in Millington Township, for the crash at 10 p.m. on June 4. The driver, a 39-year-old...
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
MSP: Two Crashes At Same Time On I-75 In Oakland County, Both Drivers Impaired

(CBS DETROIT) – A rollover crash and a pile-up involving five cars were caused by two impaired drivers on I-75 in Madison Heights. Police say on June 6, at 12:30 a.m. they first received 911 calls of a rollover blocking crash on northbound I-75 near 13 Mile Road, and before MSP troopers arrived at the scene, they received reports of another crash. The second crash involved five vehicles, also blocking the highway. Both of these crashes caused the freeway to close. According to MSP, an investigation revealed both drivers were impaired and they were arrested at the scene. There were minor injuries in both crashes. Both crashes are still under investigation. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Tuscola County man dies in UTV crash

A Tuscola County man died Saturday night when the utility terrain vehicle he was driving crashed. According to a post on the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, deputies were dispatched to Oak Road north of Barnes Road in Millington Township about 10 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, after a report of a single-vehicle crash.
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
Motorcyclist killed by drunken driver on Woodward

A Warren man was killed by a drunken driver as he rode his motorcycle on Woodward in Pontiac over the weekend. A 63-year-old man was arrested after authorities say he pulled in front of the victim, Wyatt Streetman.
PONTIAC, MI
Accidents
Public Safety
Traffic Accidents
3 Children, Parents Dead After House Fire In Flint

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Three children and their parents have died and another sibling was injured following an early morning fire at a Flint home. The blaze was reported about 4:40 a.m. Monday, Flint Police Chief Terence Green told WNEM-TV. The child who was injured escaped by climbing out a window, according to investigators. Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton told WEYI-TV the home appeared to have no smoke detectors. Fire crews arrived to find flames coming from the home’s windows. The cause of the fire was under investigation. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FLINT, MI
No one hurt in fire that destroyed home in Mt. Morris Twp.

Crews battled a house fire in the 6100 block of Eldon Road in Mount Morris Township on Tuesday morning. The fire started around 5 a.m. Fire Chief Jason Moore says everyone got out safely and no one was hurt. Unfortunately, the home is total loss. Chief Moore says they are...
MOUNT MORRIS, MI
43-year-old critical after minibike crashes into a tree in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 43-year-old man suffered critical injuries after his minibike hit a tree in Flint on Saturday evening. Police say Bret VanBuren was riding the minibike north on Norbert Street near Fremont Street around 9:30 p.m. when he went off the roadway and slammed into a tree.
FLINT, MI
Oakland County Deputies Investigate After Man Found Dead In Pontiac Parking Lot

(CBS DETROIT) — Investigators are looking into the death of a man whose body was found Monday morning in a Pontiac parking lot. Authorities were responding to calls of multiple shots fired at about 6 a.m. when they found the victim near Cherry Hill Drive and West Fairmount Avenue, The Detroit News reports. First responders attempted life-saving measures but were unable to revive the victim. An autopsy has been scheduled. Anyone with information is asked to call the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
WANTED: Man accused of setting person on fire in Oakland County

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a man accused of lighting another man on fire over an alleged “unpaid debt”. The 65-year-old victim has extensive burns and is in the hospital. The suspect...

