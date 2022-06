ROANOKE, Va. – The Virginia Department of Transportation wants to hear from you on whether you feel Williamson Road in Roanoke could be improved. Williamson Road is being considered by VDOT for a transportation project, aiming to address safety, bicycle, pedestrian and transit needs along the Route 11 corridor, or Williamson Road, located between Orange Avenue and Hershberger Road.

