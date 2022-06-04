Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gulf by NWS

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The sun was shining over the Big Bend and South Georgia Saturday morning. To the south, Potential Tropical Cyclone 1 was moving through South Florida and bringing heavy rain through the area. The storm, which is forecast to be a tropical storm as soon as Sunday, will move northeastward in the Atlantic and stay away from the U.S. mainland. The main driver of Saturday’s weather in the viewing area will be a stalled frontal boundary and daytime heating to increase the chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Coverage and confidence will be higher Saturday at 60% with highs near 90 inland to the upper 80s near the coast.

3 DAYS AGO