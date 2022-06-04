Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gulf by NWS

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The sun was shining over the Big Bend and South Georgia Saturday morning. To the south, Potential Tropical Cyclone 1 was moving through South Florida and bringing heavy rain through the area. The storm, which is forecast to be a tropical storm as soon as Sunday, will move northeastward in the Atlantic and stay away from the U.S. mainland. The main driver of Saturday’s weather in the viewing area will be a stalled frontal boundary and daytime heating to increase the chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Coverage and confidence will be higher Saturday at 60% with highs near 90 inland to the upper 80s near the coast.
Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam sees “biggest crowds” during the four-day festival. If you got caught in a traffic jam in Panama City Beach this weekend, it might have had something to do with another type of jam. The 10th anniversary Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam is being called the biggest and best one yet.
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Residents along 13th Street have a new challenge on their roadway. A sinkhole opened up over the weekend between Fairy Avenue and Fairland Avenue. Residents said it got a lot bigger Monday afternoon. The sinkhole is behind a speed bump, so it may not even seen until it’s too late. […]
BAY COUNTY, Fla. — Motorists will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Bay and Jackson counties June 5-11 as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Bay County:. — State Road (S.R.) 390 Widening from Jenks Avenue to S.R. 77.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. — Motorists will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Okaloosa County and Walton County as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — State Road (S.R.) 85 Improvements from S.R. 123 to Hospital Drive. Drivers...
At least two dead in plane crash near Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport. A plane has crashed near Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport. Officials confirm at least two people are dead, and another is seriously injured.
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) — Officials say two people were killed and a third was injured when a small plane crashed near a Florida Panhandle airport. The Bay County Sheriff's Office says the Piper PA-28 Cherokee went down Monday afternoon just south of the Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport near Panama City Beach.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The 2022 Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday is underway in the Sunshine State. The state permits certain items to be tax-free so you can be prepared during hurricane season. Flagala General Manager Matt Coleman said the store is stocked with items listed on the...
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A car crash on Interstate 10 in Holmes County left one person dead, according to troopers with Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said around 8:00 p.m Friday, a roadside service truck was assisting a vehicle in the emergency lane of I-10 near mile marker 110. They said the roadside service employee was changing flat tires on the vehicle.
PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say the chief of a volunteer fire department is accused of fatally shooting a business owner because the victim owed him money. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says 52-year-old Brian Keith Easterling was taken into custody at his home in Holt, Florida, and is awaiting extradition from the nearby county of Okaloosa in the Panhandle.
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The whistle has blown at the Panama City Paper Mill for the last time. After providing hundreds of jobs for many generations, the Bay County staple is now officially closed. “It is certainly a heartbreaking day, not only for the community but for those employees,”...
WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a motorcycle-vehicle collision in Wayne County this past weekend that resulted in a man’s death. According to MHP Public Affairs Officer, Troop J Trooper Taylor Shows, troopers responded to the crash on U.S. Highway 84 around noon Sunday.
DECATUR COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating an armed robbery that happened early Friday morning in the Brinson area. Deputies say the identity of the suspects is not known at this point, but they are believed to be white men. The victim described the suspect vehicle as a 4-door, early 2000s dark blue or black Ford F-150 with bullet hole rims.
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — UPDATE — 12:30 pm — Destin Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief Mike Landis said 3 people were transported from a boat crash Sunday night to the Coast Guard station on Okaloosa Island. BC Landis said the call came in around 8:50 Sunday night for a crash into the Marler Bridge. Landis said the […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach police are investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning. Investigators said the incident happened at 1 a.m. on the beach behind a condo at the 9900 block of South Thomas Drive, police said in a news release. The man was shot in the torso and […]
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an elderly man that has been missing since noon Saturday morning. Deputies said Robert Daniel Sierra was last seen on a bench at the Murphy gas station at 731 Tyndall Parkway. Sierra is an 80-year-old white male with a gray mohawk haircut. […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Thousands of people are in Panama City Beach this weekend for Pepsi’s Gulf Coast Jam. Not only are they jammin’ out to some music, but also jammin’ up the traffic. Bay County Sheriff Lieutenant Billy Byrd said traffic has flowed well...
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — More passengers flew through Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport last year than ever before. 1.6 million people traveled through ECP. Just 10 years ago only around 300,000 people used the airport. Road construction is continuing on Highway 388 at the airport entrance. The project was originally supposed to be complete […]
Florida has many hidden gems, one of which is the city of Niceville. The city is renowned for its outstanding public schools with some of the best academic and sports programs. People also praise it for the light traffic, alternative routes, and easy access to interstates and water activities. The...
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Houston County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the death of a bloodhound who served in their K9 unit. It is with a heavy heart we share the passing of our own K-9, Stormy.”. Houston County Sheriff’s Office. Her partner Deputy Boling said...
