ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White City, OR

Wash N Go Depot fundraiser raises $2,000 for Sparrow Clubs U.S.A.

By Brett Taylor
KDRV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHITE CITY, Ore-- After a month long fundraiser at the Wash N Go Depot, the business...

www.kdrv.com

Comments / 2

Related
KTVL

ASK 10: Camping law enforcement, City of Medford vs. Central Point

SOUTHERN OREGON, Ore. — News 10 viewer Lee wrote in and asked, “I'm a frequent user of the Bear Creek Greenway bike path between the northern end at Dean Creek trailhead and Barnett Road in Medford. There has been a tremendous amount of brush reduction and clean up done on the Central Point part of the bike path into Medford to Hawthorne Park with camping laws seemingly being enforced to a greater extent. But it seems like starting around Hawthorne Park the tent camping is still quite prevalent despite fire season coming and other associated problems, such as trash and drug use. I'm wondering why that area doesn't seem to be following the same approach as other areas, to the north at least?”
MEDFORD, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Where to Eat, Stay, and Play on Oregon’s South Coast, from Coos Bay to Brookings

The largest city on the coast, Coos Bay and its environs lure with tiny charms, starting with North Bend’s Itty-Bitty Inn, a five-room wonder built in 1950 and redone in the past decade with sci-fi and midcentury vibes. In the Tiki Lounge room, a Martin Denny record is ready to drop on a turntable that doubles as a Bluetooth speaker, though the swooping Space Age ashtray is for display only. A John Wayne poster looks out on the Oregon Trail room, and Ensign Rizzo appears to be holding your towels in the Star Trek room. Bikes, helmets, and crabbing gear are available to borrow, Atari systems are available for rent, and innkeeper Rik Villareal is at the ready to shuttle mountain bikers up Whiskey Run or recommend a great breakfast spot. (Hint: it’s Grounds Café, in the back of Books by the Bay, an airy, well-organized shop stocking new and used titles.)
COOS BAY, OR
basinlife.com

Beautiful Home For Sale at 5819 Havencrest, Klamath Falls… Shown by Rick Batsell of Keller Williams Realty, Priced Reduced!

For Sale at 5819 Havencrest, sits a gorgeous home with a magnificent view of the Klamath Basin in one of the nicest neighborhoods in Klamath Falls. This home offers your family 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms with a large 2,651 sq. feet of living space, on a .28 acre lot. This beautiful home sits high in the North Hills subdivision.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Society
City
White City, OR
mendofever.com

Siskiyou County Man Dives Into Base of Waterfall and Tragically Drowns Trying to Save Family Dogs

The following is a press release from Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office:. Saturday, June 4, at approximately 12:12 p.m., the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) received a 9-1–1 call of a drowning victim in the area of Shackleford Falls in the Scott Valley area. The caller stated her husband, 47-year-old Robert Lewis of Montague, CA had gone into the base of the waterfall to rescue two of the family’s dogs. Lewis’ wife stated she saw her husband get swept under by the strong current and did not resurface.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
FireEngineering.com

Fire Agencies Plan Aggressive Attack while Wildfires are Small

Mail Tribune, Medford, Ore. Jun. 5—Fire agencies plan to aggressively attack fires while they’re small in a bid to protect southwest Oregon from out-of-control wildfires. Managers said they hope the fire season that started Wednesday will be a repeat of last year. Firefighters in 2021 jumped on hundreds of rural fire starts and stopped them from turning into major wildfires.
MEDFORD, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S A#Charity#Wash N#Sparrow Clubs U S A#The Wash N Go Depot
KTVL

Ask 10: What's happening on the old White Pelican Hotel site in Klamath Falls?

Klamath Falls, ORE — News 10 viewer Lottie Powell wrote in, saying "In Spring of 2020, in a Klamath Homes & Outdoor interview with Chris Jones, Project^, outlined the development of the Balsiger site, the original White Pelican Hotel site which burned to the ground in 1926. In this interview spaces were projected to be ready by the Fall of 2021. The project was started in 2020. The lot now (05/2022) just sets with materials and equipment fenced in. The mounds of repurposed materials growing weeds. I simply want to know what happened or is happening with the project. I feel this project is extremely beneficial to Klamath Falls."
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KGO

1 climber dead, 4 others rescued on California's Mount Shasta

Multiple climbers were airlifted off California's Mount Shasta, some in critical condition, on Monday, with one dying as a result of their injuries, authorities said. At least four climbers were rescued, the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook. Climbers had reported poor conditions after Sunday snowfall turned into ice overnight.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
KTVL

Ashland teen activist to star in OSF green show as 'Spirit of Greta'

ASHLAND, Ore. — Nearly three years into a global pandemic, Ashland High School Junior, Isidora Millay managed to overcome the challenges of social distancing both as a student and as a community organizer and performance artist. Amid preparations for her first live show since the start of the pandemic,...
kqennewsradio.com

TRASH TO TREASURE SALE IS SATURDAY

The Douglas County Master Gardeners are holding their Trash to Treasures Sale on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The event will be at the Winston Community Center on Southeast Grape Avenue. Organizers said the sale will include furniture, books, appliances, kitchenware, gardening equipment, electronics and lots more. Proceeds...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
CBS San Francisco

Sonoma County man dies in cliff plunge on Oregon coast

BROOKINGS Ore. (CBS SF) -- A Sonoma County resident of Penngrove fell to his death in Oregon on Sunday, according to the Curry County Sheriff's Office.Nam Ing, 56, a photographer, had been hiking with friends when he slipped from the trail and fell nearly 300 feet to the rocks on the shoreline below, authorities said.Ing had been walking at the Natural Bridges Viewpoint, 20 miles south of Gold Beach. The sheriff's office said that it is frequently called to that area for rescues.Sheriff's deputies and other first responders arrived at the scene and used a rope system to reach Ing, who was pronounced deceased by an EMT from the Brookings Fire and Rescue Department.Oregon state police, Cal Ore life flight ambulance and the Cape Ferrelo fire department assisted with the recovery and the U.S. Coast Guard also responded with a helicopter."This is such a tragedy and, from all of us here at the Curry County Sheriff's Office, we send our condolences to the Ing family," the department said  in a statement.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
ijpr.org

Mon 8 AM | Crayfish add to the list of invasive species ODFW works to counteract

Crayfish swim and crawl around the fresh water of our region, but not all of them belong here. Northern crayfish recently showed up in an irrigation canal near Ashland, a canal that leads to Bear Creek and the Rogue River beyond. It's not just that the Northern crayfish take up space from the native signal crayfish, they also can eat them, and the eggs of native fish species. Plants, too.
OREGON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

TWO CITED FOR CITY ORDINANCE VIOLATIONS

Two people were cited for city ordinance violations by Roseburg Police following an incident on Saturday. An RPD report said at 11:00 a.m. the two men were with a group of people who disagreed with a separate group who had a permit to hold an event on the lawn of the courthouse. A 52-year old man had parked his truck and a large flatbed trailer across approximately six parking spaces in front of the event, violating a city ordinance regarding general parking rules. He refused to move it, so was issued a citation.
ROSEBURG, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy