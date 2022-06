Paddy Pimblett and Ilia Topuria have already clashed outside of the Octagon once, and there remains no love lost between the Lightweight prospects. Currently, Pimblett is booked vs. Jordan Leavitt at the upcoming UFC London card in July. Topuria, meanwhile, has discussed returning to Featherweight after his 155-pound win over Jai Herbert, but he currently remains unbooked. Despite there being no immediate plans for the two to fight, another spat between the duo took place on Twitter.

UFC ・ 19 HOURS AGO