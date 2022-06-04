ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Yellen denies report that she pushed for a smaller COVID-19 relief package

By Kanishka Singh
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wwerb_0g0hrgYy00

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Saturday said she never pushed for cuts to President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, rebutting a media report in which a biographer was quoted as saying she favored scaling it back to avoid inflation.

“I never urged adoption of a smaller American Rescue Plan package, and I believe that ARP played a central role in driving strong growth throughout 2021 and afterwards,” Yellen said in a rare response to a media report.

The White House issued a statement of its own, arguing that the American Rescue Plan helped engineer a strong U.S. recovery and that higher food and energy prices were not the result of the stimulus package.

Yellen is expected to face tough questions about inflation during two congressional hearings next week. Lawmakers will also likely ask about her admission last week that she was “wrong” in the past about the path inflation would take, citing unexpected shocks such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and China’s COVID-19 lockdowns.

Bloomberg on Friday quoted an advance copy of a biography on Yellen, written by journalist Owen Ullmann, who said that her concern about inflation was why Yellen pushed officials - without success - to reduce the size of the stimulus package by a third before Congress passed the program.

The book is due out on Sept. 27.

Congress passed the American Rescue Plan a year ago and it was signed into law a year ago, marking a signature achievement of Biden’s first year in office.

In her statement on Saturday, Yellen said that high inflation was now the Biden administration’s top economic priority.

“We are committed to addressing it (inflation) by respecting the independence of the Federal Reserve and giving them the space to act,” Yellen said on Saturday.

Comments / 11

think for yourself
5d ago

they already had the covid relief funds but sleepy president Joe allowed him to use it for other things like fixing roads and for schools and other things that has nothing to do with covid and now they need more money for covid which will never get used for that purpose. I got words for the Democratic party but I can't use it here in fact I got words for all politicians on both sides of the aisle but I'm still not allowed to speak it

Reply(1)
6
Related
Washington Examiner

Canadians are also baffled by Biden’s jihad against US energy production

Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) and Alberta Premier Jason Kenney together used a May 17 Capitol Hill hearing to eviscerate President Joe Biden’s policies on energy production. The first topic was Biden’s economically and environmentally senseless killing of the Keystone XL pipeline. In answer to the senator’s questions, Kenney said that killing the pipeline will make it more difficult and expensive to move Canadian oil to U.S. refineries and that the oil that is still moved will instead be forced to go by train or truck, which is “less environmentally friendly.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
POLITICO

Saudi Arabia shows Biden can’t have it all

With help from Betsy Woodruff Swan, Paul McLeary and Daniel Lippman. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. The Biden administration has declared, loudly and proudly, that America would pursue a “foreign policy for the middle class” while, at the same time, “putting human rights at the center of U.S. foreign policy.”
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Biden applauds OPEC while condemning American oil

OPEC will increase its oil production by 648,000 barrels per day starting in July. President Joe Biden is applauding this decision, but he seems to forget that high gas prices are partially the result of his administration’s energy policies. He wants more oil from OPEC nations but refuses to let American producers meet the demand of the market.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Reuters

Biden administration to announce $2.1 billion to strengthen food system

WASHINGTON, June 1 (Reuters) - The Biden administration will announce on Wednesday more than $2.1 billion in funding to shore up weaknesses in the country's food supply system exposed during the COVID-19 pandemic and the aftermath of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack will unveil the...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Janet Yellen
Fox News

Biden slammed for claiming there's 'no rational basis' for 9mm bullets: ‘We’re banning handguns now?’

President Biden faced a new round of backlash on Twitter for his comments on gun control legislation and 9mm ammo on Memorial Day. Speaking with reporters outside the White House, Biden told about his efforts to work on gun control legislation with Republicans in Congress following the deadly Uvalde school shooting. While Biden admitted that his executive options are limited, he suggested that 9mm bullets have no "rational basis" to be used for self-defense.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Economy#Politics Federal#Treasury#The White House#The American Rescue Plan#Bloomberg
Daily Mail

Biden says Americans are more 'financially comfortable' since he took office and economy will grow faster than China this year as he and doubles down on lowering gas and food prices and utility bills after positive jobs report

Joe Biden on Friday bragged about the performance of the economy by saying Americans feel more 'financially comfortable' since he came into office, despite 40-year high inflation and record gas prices across the country. Biden vowed to continue trying to bring costs down in his remarks on a U.S. Bureau...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
Boston

Here’s why gas prices keep getting higher and higher — and when they may come down

Everything from the war in Ukraine to the politics behind oil prices could be to blame for high pump price tags. If you’ve filled up your tank in recent weeks, it’s possible you winced at the total bill. That’s because gas prices are through the roof — both regular unleaded and diesel fuels are at the highest-ever recorded average price in Massachusetts, according to AAA.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Reuters

472K+
Followers
338K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy