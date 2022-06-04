5 people arrested as part of a Pikeville drug bust
PIKEVILLE, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – Kentucky State Police arrested several people after finding illegal drugs and stolen items in a Pikeville home.
Troopers carried out a search warrant for a home on Flora Street after surveillance footage captured the residents of the home stealing from state police.
Their investigation led them to another home in Floyd County where troopers seized multiple firearms, several different kinds of drugs, and $1,600 in cash.Read more of the latest Kentucky news
Five people were arrested on charges ranging from possession of a controlled substance to tampering with evidence.
