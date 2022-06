New York Mets manager Buck Showalter apparently had a very short leash when it came to starting pitcher David Peterson facing Mookie Betts. During the fourth inning of Saturday’s game between the Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers, Betts came to the plate with two outs and one runner on base. Betts, representing the tying run, lined a first pitch curveball from Peterson just foul. Showalter immediately made a beeline to the mound to take out Peterson and bring in Colin Holderman, who struck Betts out to end the inning.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO