ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Experts: Summer brings danger of lead poisoning in kids

By Danielle MacKimm
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21QcaC_0g0hrAVq00

UTAH ( ABC4 ) – As summer approaches in the Beehive State so do desert winds and dry conditions which have been known to stir up lead dust. What often goes unnoticed is that the risk for lead poising is heightened severely during the summer months, especially among young children.

A pediatrician with Cleveland Clinic Children’s, Roopa Thakur, weighed in on the importance of staying mindful of lead exposure in and around children’s play areas.

“Making sure that the home is clean, as best as we can, in the areas where kids are playing on the floor and trying to reduce other sources of lead exposure in the home. So, trying to keep our windows closed, repainting over any chipping paint; those types of things can help,” she explained.

What does your oral health reveal about your mental health?

Dr. Thakur noted that homes built before 1978 could be a risk as they may have been painted with a material containing lead. Additionally, she said children could come in contact with lead if soil that is around a home or indoor flooring contains lead chips or dust from aging homes.

According to Dr. Thakur, children under the age of six are at the greatest risk of contracting lead poisoning as they have a tendency to put things in their mouths. She stressed the importance of ensuring this group’s safety against lead poisoning, as critical brain development takes place at this age.

Lead poisoning has numerous life-long consequences including a decreased IQ, neurological delays, gastrointestinal problems, and bone growth issues. Symptoms are subtle and often go unnoticed, making lead poisoning screenings that much more crucial.

WATCH: Stranger spots skin cancer, saves woman’s life

“It may be just a change in behavior, it may be very vague complaints of abdominal pain, or headaches, or fatigue, or something like that. And, so, often, parents aren’t coming in with specific concerns about lead poisoning, and this is why we do universal screening,” said Dr. Thakur.

To protect your child against lead poisoning, Dr. Thakur recommends keeping children away from areas that are being remodeled, and hiring lead-safe certified contractors who will clean up their worksite properly.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

Surprising cancer study: All patients were cured

(ABC4) – A recent cancer trial yielded very unexpected results — a remission in every single patient. The trial was relatively small, involving 18 rectal cancer patients who each took the same drug, but yielded surprising results when all traces of cancer vanished in every single patient. The trial and results were published this week […]
UTAH STATE
suindependent.com

Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide

ST. GEORGE, UT – The Independent’s, Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide features adoptable pets from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Adopt your new best friend today!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel Canyon Road. All...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Society
Local
Utah Health
State
Utah State
ABC4

Summer heat around the corner

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday Utah! After a fairly seasonal start to the workweek with a few showers in spots, high pressure will start to take charge for the rest of the week. This will result in dry skies and warming temperatures. As for Tuesday, we’ll see daytime highs similar to what we […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Summer heat for second half of the workweek

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Tuesday Utah! High pressure will start to take charge of our weather for the rest of the workweek. That will result in dry skies and warming temperatures. As for Tuesday, we’ll see daytime highs like what we had on Monday, just a couple of degrees warmer in most […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Seasonal start to workweek before heat ramps up

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hey there Utah, hopefully your week is off to a great start! This week begins with the disturbance from Sunday exiting the state so during the first half of the day, an isolated shower can’t be ruled out in northern Utah while in central Utah there’s a slight possibility during the second […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Lincoln Report

3 Amazing Small Towns in Utah

While Utah is best known for its large cities like Salt Lake City and Park City, the state also has a number of quaint small towns that are perfect for a relaxing vacation. These small towns offer all the benefits of a rural setting, including access to nature and scenic views, while still being close to the amenities of a larger city. In addition, small towns have their own unique charm and character, which can be a welcome change from the busyness of urban living. If you are looking for a place to get away from it all, consider visiting one of Utah's small towns.
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lead Poisoning#Mental Health#Skin Cancer
gastronomicslc.com

A reminder on those Utah liquor law changes – now in effect as of June 1st

It’s been a rollercoaster year regarding liquor laws, but then isn’t it always in Utah? In the omnibus liquor bill for 2022 the headline news was that roughly fifty percent of hard seltzers will now vanish from grocery store shelves (more on that in a minute); but you might rightly wonder what else is hidden away in the detail of the bill. With the help of DABC DABS staff and the always fabulous Utah liquor lawyer Tanner Lenart – I’ve compiled the full list of all the updates. These all came into force from June 1st.
UTAH STATE
utahbusiness.com

Utah tightens up on liquor laws even more, hurting local businesses

Utah is home to some incredible homegrown distilleries, including Waterpocket Distillery, Holystone Distilling, and Hammer Spring Distillers. However, an AI inventory sales system—which makes inventory decisions based on sales trends and favors some of the cheapest, most widely available liquors and boxed wines produced by global players—makes it hard for local distilleries to compete for precious real estate on liquor store shelves.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Summer is coming on in full force

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – The last little bit of a weak disturbance is leaving the state and a high-pressure system going to settle in for a while. This will bring with it calmer weather and turn up the temperature. In northern Utah, temperatures will start climbing on Tuesday where the high will be […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Cougar videos, sightings in Utah, the West increase with growth, drought

SALT LAKE CITY — A mountain lion strolled into a California school on Wednesday morning and cozied up next to the desk in Jose Perez's English language classroom. Students and staff at Pescadero High School were unharmed, and according to the Half Moon Bay Review, signs reading "I like cats" and "save the cougar" started appearing in the hallway. By the end of the day, wildlife officials transported the 40-pound cub to the Oakland Zoo for a medical inspection.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
ABC4

10 Things to Know Before Moving to Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – Looking for a change of scenery and thinking of moving to the Beehive State? Like every state, Utah has its pros and cons, but one thing’s for sure, Utahns love their home state and for good reason.  SmartAsset has compiled a list of all things potential new Utahns should know before packing […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah man found dead in apparent raft drowning in Idaho

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) – A Utah man was found dead in Idaho after an apparent drowning on Sunday night. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim as a 21-year-old man from Northern Cache County, Utah. His name will not be released until his family members have been notified. Deputies say the fatal […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ID
KSLTV

Pride Month kicks off with the Utah Pride Parade

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Pride Parade is back and bigger than ever after the pandemic put the celebration on pause for the past three years. The Utah Pride Center made up for lost time with more floats, more people, and a longer route. “To be back is...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Full 30-minute episode “The Artists” Jessop’s Journal now streaming free

It is always interesting to get into the background of what makes people tick. Al told me about an experience he had in third grade. “I went to back to school night with my mom and Dad and as we went walking in the room there was a girl standing by the door. She turned and said to her mother; “Look Mom, there’s the artist in our class.” I heard that. That went deep into me, and I said to myself “yes, that is what I am. I’m an artist.”
UTAH STATE
ABC4

ABC4

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy