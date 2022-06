If you're planning on purchasing balloons, you might want to be mindful of this. Unfortunately, we can all agree that things are pretty tough in our world right now. Prices have been increased on just about everything and it's still hard to get certain goods and products. I was doing some shopping recently in Dutchess County and I came across a sign outside of one of the stores I was going to go into to and it's something I've never seen before. It made me want to find out more about what's been going on in our area.

HUDSON, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO