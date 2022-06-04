ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Cards score 4 in 10th to beat Cubs 7-4, split doubleheader

By SARAH TROTTO
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1muPY7_0g0hqyF100
1 of 5

CHICAGO (AP) — Cardinals rookie Brendan Donovan hit a two-run double in the 10th inning and St. Louis overcame a baserunning mistake to beat the Chicago Cubs 7-4 and split a doubleheader Saturday.

Tweets that Donovan sent as a teenager containing homophobic language surfaced during the doubleheader, and Donovan apologized after the nightcap.

Ian Happ had two doubles for the Cubs, who won the first game 6-1.

Donovan doubled after Michael Rucker (0-1) walked Nolan Arenado. Harrison Bader followed with an RBI single, and another run scored on a double play during a four-run 10th.

A Cardinals mistake kept them from taking the lead in the ninth. Edmundo Sosa missed third base attempting to score from second on Nolan Gorman’s single off David Robertson. Sosa had to return to third, and Paul Goldschmidt grounded out to end the threat.

“I’ll talk to him,” Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said of Sosa. “He missed first, too, had to come back and get it. I think part of it is not trying to hit it with the foot that hurts.”

Donovan had three hits and Sosa added two in the nightcap for the Cardinals, who have won 11 of 16.

“He’s taking whatever’s given, using the whole field, just grinding, wearing the pitcher down, taking his walks when needed, using the middle of the field,” Marmol said about Donovan.

Jason Heyward doubled with two outs in the 10th off Cardinals closer Giovanny Gallegos (1-2) but was stranded when Nick Madrigal struck out.

Happ doubled with two outs off Gallegos in the bottom of the ninth. Gallegos intentionally walked Frank Schwindel before striking out Patrick Wisdom to send the game to extras.

St. Louis loaded the bases in the seventh with three walks by Mychal Givens, but Robertson took over and struck out Goldschmidt.

“Really nice job of taking the ball and giving us a chance to win the game,” Cubs manager David Ross said about Robertson, who pitched 2 1/3 innings. “We just couldn’t push that next run across.”

Right-hander Caleb Kilian allowed three runs and three hits in five innings for the Cubs in his major league debut. The right-hander — who was acquired last season in the trade that sent former MVP Kris Bryant to San Francisco — struck out six and walked two. He went 2-0 with a 2.06 ERA in nine starts with Triple-A Iowa.

“Best day of my life,” Kilian said. “To be able to debut at Wrigley, Saturday night against the Cardinals and it starts raining, tied game in the ninth, I couldn’t ask for anything better.”

Kilian retired his first nine batters before walking Tommy Edman and allowing a one-out single to Goldschmidt, who extended his on-base streak to 41 games. Arenado walked to load the bases, and Edman scored on a wild pitch to tie it. Donovan doubled for a 3-1 lead.

Goldschmidt’s 25-game hitting streak was snapped in the first game. He went 0 for 2 with a strikeout, a groundout and two walks, and fell one game short of his career-best hitting streak.

Christopher Morel singled and Willson Contreras doubled to put the Cubs ahead 1-0 in the nightcap. Morel had a career-high three hits in the first game.

Rookie Andre Pallante allowed a run and four hits in four innings for the Cardinals in his first start. He struck out two but walked four.

The Cubs left the bases loaded in the fourth when Andrelton Simmons grounded into a double play.

Matt Swarmer earned his first big league win and Schwindel homered in the first game.

Swarmer (1-0) allowed two hits and an earned run in six innings, striking out six and walking two. He is the first Cub pitcher since Gene Lillard in 1939 to start his big league career by allowing one run or fewer in consecutive starts of at least six innings.

Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols played in his 3,000th major league appearance after Corey Dickerson left the game early with left calf discomfort. Pujols went 0 for 3 with a walk.

The only other active player with at least 2,500 major league appearances is Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera.

Johan Oviedo (0-1) allowed three earned runs in five innings in his first start this season. He dropped to 0-9 in his career as a starter.

DONOVAN APOLOGIZES

Twitter users directed Donovan’s tweets to the attention of reporters, including at least one that used an anti-gay slur. Donovan’s Twitter account was deleted shortly after the second game.

The flagged tweets were sent in 2011 and 2013, and the 25-year-old Donovan said they were part of “playful banter” with a friend.

“I take full responsibility,” Donovan said. “It was something I sent out a long time ago. I’m truly sorry to anyone I may have offended. Anyone that knows me as a person knows I see everyone the same, and I do not condone that type of behavior or anything.

“If I’ve offended you, I truly apologize. Hopefully, I can do my part to show you that’s not who I am.”

BIG MOMENT

Scott Effross escaped a bases-loaded jam in the seventh of the first game by fanning Edman with a called strike.

Marmol was ejected for the first time in his career after arguing with plate umpire Bruce Dreckman. Marmol appeared to mimic the ejection motion toward Dreckman during a heated exchange.

TRANSACTIONS

The Cardinals recalled RHP Jake Woodford from Triple-A Memphis as the 27th man.

The Cubs optioned RHP Mark Leiter Jr. to Iowa and designated LHP Conner Menez for assignment to make room for Kilian. RHP Anderson Espinoza was added as the 27th man. He allowed two earned runs in four innings in his major league debut Monday against Milwaukee.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: Dickerson did not play in the second game. ... RHP Jack Flaherty (right shoulder) is expected to make a rehab start Sunday with Double-A Springfield.

RHP Adam Wainwright (5-4, 2.75 ERA) will start for the Cardinals against LHP Justin Steele (1-5, 5.40) and the Cubs in Sunday’s series finale.

___

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Joe Maddon’s immediate reaction to being fired by Angels

The Los Angeles Angels made the decision to part ways with Joe Maddon amid the Angels’ woeful stretch of games that has seen them lose 12 in a row. Maddon, who was in the final year of his contract, was let go just 56 games into the 2022 MLB season. Speaking with Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Maddon revealed he was not expecting to be fired by the club and that the move came as somewhat of a shock to him.
ANAHEIM, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB suspends Hector Neris, Dusty Baker

Major League Baseball announced Tuesday evening that Astros reliever Héctor Neris has been suspended four games “for intentionally throwing at Eugenio Suárez of the Mariners in the area of the head while warnings were in place.” He was also fined an undisclosed amount. Neris is appealing the ban, reports Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle. He’ll remain on the active roster while the appeal runs its course.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Astros’ Dusty Baker reveals why he was ‘pissed off’ following ejection vs. Mariners

The three-game series between the Seattle Mariners and the Houston Astros had a fiery start, with both teams emptying their bench in a late-game fracas Monday night. What sparked the scrum was a pitch from Astros reliever Héctor Neris at the top of the ninth that hit Mariners first baseman Ty France in the back. That was clearly unintentional, though, for Houston manager Dusty Baker, who explained after the contest why it was absurd to say that the Astros did that on purpose.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
FanSided

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment. The New York Yankees have released outfield prospect, Jake Sanford, after news broke of him stealing and selling teammates’ equipment. The 24-year-old outfielder has been released from the Yankees after it was reported that he was stealing his...
MLB
thecomeback.com

Yankees cut 2019 third-round draft choice around allegations he stole equipment from teammates

The New York Yankees have cut 2019 third-round draft choice Jake Sanford, reportedly for stealing equipment from teammates and scamming baseball fans. As per NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty, Sanford (seen above during a March interview with WNKY’s Maxwell Trink) allegedly was caught stealing baseball equipment from teammates and trying to sell that equipment online. Sanford repeatedly hounded teammates for their equipment to sell online, while occasionally swiping it from their lockers, a person with knowledge of the situation told Kuty. He spent last season with the low-A Tampa Tarpons and high-A Hudson Valley Renegades, then was assigned to the team’s Florida Complex League FCL Yankees affiliate this year. But he was cut last Thursday.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Heyward
Person
Edmundo Sosa
Person
Tommy Edman
Person
Paul Goldschmidt
Person
Conner Menez
Person
Nolan Arenado
Person
Oliver Marmol
Person
Corey Dickerson
Person
Giovanny Gallegos
FOX Sports

Mets play the Padres after Escobar hit for the cycle

LINE: Padres -126, Mets +107; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets meet the San Diego Padres after Eduardo Escobar hit for the cycle against the Padres on Monday. San Diego has a 33-22 record overall and a 13-11 record at home. The Padres have the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewers#Cardinals#The Chicago Cubs#Rbi
FOX Sports

Contreras, Cubs avoid arbitration, agree to $9.625M contract

CHICAGO (AP) — Catcher Willson Contreras and the Chicago Cubs avoided an arbitration hearing scheduled for later in the day, agreeing Thursday to a one-year contract for $9.625 million. The agreement was at the midpoint between the $10.25 million Contreras had asked for and the $9 million the Cubs...
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

937K+
Followers
452K+
Post
423M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy