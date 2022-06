CONCORD (KPIX) -- One of the big races in Contra Costa County is the district attorney seat. Voters will have until Tuesday to decide between two candidates vying to be the county's next top prosecutor.Deputy district attorney Mary Knox is a career prosecutor known for being tough on crime. She is challenging her boss, the incumbent district attorney Diana Becton, who is known for her work in criminal justice reforms.Knox has spent close to four decades in the district attorney's office. She believes the county is headed in the wrong direction."We have criminals coming into our county to commit organized...

