ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

Conway police release video of silver van suspected in theft of Timmy the Turtle

By Maya Brown
The Sun News
The Sun News
 3 days ago

Comments / 0

Related
myhorrynews.com

Horry County police seize nearly 30 thin, chained dogs in Longs: report

Nearly 30 dogs and several chickens were seized by Horry County Police Department as officers executed a search warrant in Longs last week, police records state. HCPD went to Moore Road about 7 a.m. June 3 for a search warrant. Officers heard a noise in the woods and found a "large amount" of dogs chained up in two separate spots, a police report states.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Testimony begins in trial of Irene Clodfelter, accused of hiding murdered husband’s body in Horry County

Editor’s note: Some readers may find the content in this story disturbing. CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Opening statements and testimony began Tuesday morning in Horry County Circuit Court in the trial of a woman accused of hiding her murdered husband’s body. Hubert “Lee” Clodfelter of Murrells Inlet was murdered between 2017 and 2018, and his […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conway, SC
Conway, SC
Crime & Safety
WMBF

2 hospitalized, dog rescued from 3-vehicle Conway-area crash

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people have been hospitalized and all lanes of Conway-bound traffic on Hwy 544 and Singleton Road are closed after a three-vehicle crash. Horry County Fire Rescue said two people were injured and one dog had to be extricated from a vehicle. HCFR says the dog...
CONWAY, SC
communitytimessc.com

Charges Upgraded In Old River Road Shooting Following Death Of 8-Year-Old

Charles Montgomery Allen, age 40, of 3106 North Old River Road, Florence, SC was arrested on May 28, 2022 by deputies with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and has been charged with one count of Murder (S.C. Code Ann. 16-3-10), one count of Attempted Murder (S.C. Code Ann. 16-3-029), Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime (S.C. Code Ann. 16-23-490) and four counts of Discharging a Firearm Into a Vehicle (While Occupied) (S.C. Code Ann. 16-23-440(B)). See FCSO Booking Website for additional information.
FLORENCE, SC
WECT

Wilmington Police Department searching for missing woman

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has sent out a search for 39-year-old Tamara Jenice Clark. Clark is five feet and six inches tall and is 250 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen on Wednesday, June 1, around 5:00 a.m. in the...
WILMINGTON, NC
WBTW News13

1 injured after shooting at Horry County bar

Editor’s note: The police report for the incident noted that a victim had been shot and cut by glass. However, their name, address, height, weight, race, age and other identifying factors were redacted. Authorities later told News13 that the “victim” that was shot was the building, not a person. One person was injured by glass. […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Silver#Theft#The Conway Critters
WBTW News13

24-year-old killed in Florence shooting, coroner says

Editor’s note: This story has been updated as officials have not released the victim’s sex at this time. FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police have begun a homicide investigation after authorities found a 24-year-old shot to death Sunday night. Nicaree Ashonn Wilson of Florence died in the shooting, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von […]
FLORENCE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Facebook
WBTW News13

HCPD report: 1 person hurt in shooting near Longs

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) –Horry County authorities are investigating after one person was hurt Sunday afternoon in a shooting near Longs, a police spokesperson said. It happened about 4 p.m. at a home on East Bear Grass Road. According to a police report obtained by News13, a large crowd of people was gathered at the […]
LONGS, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Search underway for man who escaped custody in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man who was being held for 90 days after violating his probation escaped custody Sunday night in Robeson County. According to the NC Department of Public Safety, James Nicholas Jacobs, 31, was discovered missing just after 8 p.m. from the Robeson Confinement in Response to Violation (CRV) Center in Lumberton.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
The Sun News

The Sun News

Myrtle Beach, SC
2K+
Followers
148
Post
289K+
Views
ABOUT

The Sun News serves the high-growth South Carolina coastal counties of Horry and Georgetown. Locals know the area as "The Grand Strand," defined by 60 miles of sandy beaches from the border of North Carolina and South Carolina to Georgetown County. In addition to a growing residential population, the area served by The Sun News is also a popular tourist destination for more than 18 million visitors annually. In addition to providing 24/7 news coverage for the local community, The Sun News also produces the tourism and entertainment site, GoToMyrtleBeach.com.

 https://www.myrtlebeachonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy