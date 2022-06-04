Conway police release video of silver van suspected in theft of Timmy the Turtle

Related
Video shows police, onlookers free motorcyclist stuck under car in Myrtle Beach
The crash happened during the 42nd Black Pearl Cultural Heritage and Bike Festival, an annual event that brings tens of thousands of bikers to the area.
myhorrynews.com
Horry County police seize nearly 30 thin, chained dogs in Longs: report
Nearly 30 dogs and several chickens were seized by Horry County Police Department as officers executed a search warrant in Longs last week, police records state. HCPD went to Moore Road about 7 a.m. June 3 for a search warrant. Officers heard a noise in the woods and found a "large amount" of dogs chained up in two separate spots, a police report states.
Darlington County man blocked woman in bathroom, exposed himself, police say
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Darlington County man allegedly blocked a woman in a bathroom and exposed himself to her, according to a report from the Hartsville Police Department. Leroy G. McFarland, 60, who has a Darlington address, was arrested Saturday and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping. Police were called April 28 […]
Testimony begins in trial of Irene Clodfelter, accused of hiding murdered husband’s body in Horry County
Editor’s note: Some readers may find the content in this story disturbing. CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Opening statements and testimony began Tuesday morning in Horry County Circuit Court in the trial of a woman accused of hiding her murdered husband’s body. Hubert “Lee” Clodfelter of Murrells Inlet was murdered between 2017 and 2018, and his […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMBF
2 hospitalized, dog rescued from 3-vehicle Conway-area crash
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people have been hospitalized and all lanes of Conway-bound traffic on Hwy 544 and Singleton Road are closed after a three-vehicle crash. Horry County Fire Rescue said two people were injured and one dog had to be extricated from a vehicle. HCFR says the dog...
communitytimessc.com
Charges Upgraded In Old River Road Shooting Following Death Of 8-Year-Old
Charles Montgomery Allen, age 40, of 3106 North Old River Road, Florence, SC was arrested on May 28, 2022 by deputies with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and has been charged with one count of Murder (S.C. Code Ann. 16-3-10), one count of Attempted Murder (S.C. Code Ann. 16-3-029), Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime (S.C. Code Ann. 16-23-490) and four counts of Discharging a Firearm Into a Vehicle (While Occupied) (S.C. Code Ann. 16-23-440(B)). See FCSO Booking Website for additional information.
WECT
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing woman
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has sent out a search for 39-year-old Tamara Jenice Clark. Clark is five feet and six inches tall and is 250 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen on Wednesday, June 1, around 5:00 a.m. in the...
1 injured after shooting at Horry County bar
Editor’s note: The police report for the incident noted that a victim had been shot and cut by glass. However, their name, address, height, weight, race, age and other identifying factors were redacted. Authorities later told News13 that the “victim” that was shot was the building, not a person. One person was injured by glass. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMBF
Turtle statue disappears in Conway, police searching for persons of interest
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Police in Conway are asking for the public’s help to find people who may be connected to the recent disappearance of a turtle statue. The Conway Police Department said the 50-pound bronze statue known as “Timmy The Turtle” was last seen on its pedestal at Bonfire Restaurant.
Hartsville police: Man arrested for 8 attempted-murder counts in shooting at park basketball courts
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Hartsville police have charged a man with eight counts of attempted murder in connection with a shooting near the Byerly Park basketball courts in May. Marquis Zamudi Carraway Hawkins was arrested on June 2 in connection with the May 29 incident, according to a Hartsville police incident report. The report does […]
Police: 2-year-old hit by stray bullet in Marion shooting that also hurt 1 other person
MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — A stray bullet entered an apartment in Marion Sunday afternoon and struck a 2-year-old child, according to Marion Police Chief Tony Flowers. An update posted to the Marion Police Department Facebook page says a man was also seriously injured. The 2-year-old was airlifted to Charleston for treatment. The post goes on […]
24-year-old killed in Florence shooting, coroner says
Editor’s note: This story has been updated as officials have not released the victim’s sex at this time. FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police have begun a homicide investigation after authorities found a 24-year-old shot to death Sunday night. Nicaree Ashonn Wilson of Florence died in the shooting, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMBF
Deputies investigate after 16-year-old shot in Darlington County
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a 16-year-old hurt. Deputies were called around 1:30 p.m. Saturday to a home off Cashua Ferry Road in the Darlington area. It was in reference to someone shooting from a moving car.
WECT
Police charge two in Carolina Beach boardwalk fight seen on viral video
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Carolina Beach police have arrested and charged two people following a fight on the boardwalk shortly after 6:30 p.m. June 4. Multiple individuals were involved in the incident that stemmed from an earlier encounter over a parking dispute. An investigation led to the identification of...
wpde.com
Several injured, killed during weekend shootings in Pee Dee, other parts of viewing area
WPDE — Officials across the region are investigating several shootings, some deadly and some that left multiple injured, on Sunday. ABC15 is working to bring you the latest information, which is why we've constructed a list of the known shootings reported, detailing which county and known injuries or deaths.
WMBF
Report: One person shot outside of Myrtle Beach area bar along Highway 17 Bypass
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was shot outside of a Myrtle Beach area bar, according to an incident report. The report shows Horry County police were called around 2:30 a.m. Monday to a shooting at Klocker’s Tavern, which is near the Highway 17 Bypass and Palmetto Pointe Boulevard intersection.
HCPD report: 1 person hurt in shooting near Longs
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) –Horry County authorities are investigating after one person was hurt Sunday afternoon in a shooting near Longs, a police spokesperson said. It happened about 4 p.m. at a home on East Bear Grass Road. According to a police report obtained by News13, a large crowd of people was gathered at the […]
Pedestrian killed near Myrtle Beach on Kings Road
The deceased was in the road at the time of the collision, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol
Coroner identifies pedestrian hit, killed Sunday night near Myrtle Beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 57-year-old man was hit and killed by a vehicle late Sunday night near Myrtle Beach, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. Thomas Watts, who lived in the Myrtle Beach area, died at the scene, Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler said. It happened about 11:45 p.m. on Kings Road near […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Search underway for man who escaped custody in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man who was being held for 90 days after violating his probation escaped custody Sunday night in Robeson County. According to the NC Department of Public Safety, James Nicholas Jacobs, 31, was discovered missing just after 8 p.m. from the Robeson Confinement in Response to Violation (CRV) Center in Lumberton.
The Sun News
Myrtle Beach, SC
2K+
Followers
148
Post
289K+
Views
ABOUT
The Sun News serves the high-growth South Carolina coastal counties of Horry and Georgetown. Locals know the area as "The Grand Strand," defined by 60 miles of sandy beaches from the border of North Carolina and South Carolina to Georgetown County. In addition to a growing residential population, the area served by The Sun News is also a popular tourist destination for more than 18 million visitors annually. In addition to providing 24/7 news coverage for the local community, The Sun News also produces the tourism and entertainment site, GoToMyrtleBeach.com.https://www.myrtlebeachonline.com/
Comments / 0