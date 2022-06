BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police responded to seven shootings over the weekend. Four people died from Friday to Sunday in the incidents. The victims include 37-year-old Tyrone Walker who was shot in the 200-block of Loudon Avenue of Irvington—a neighborhood in Southwest Baltimore. Over the weekend (Friday-Sunday) Baltimore police responded to 22 robberies and 7 shootings:•4 homicides•3 non-fatalThey made arrests in 4 robberies, 14 handgun cases, 1 murder and 1 attempted murder case. #Baltimore @wjz pic.twitter.com/vXff0dx5ni — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) June 6, 2022 Dorothy Cunningham is president of the Irvington Community Association. “The neighbors started calling me. That’s when I came to the front...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 22 HOURS AGO