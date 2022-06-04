ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASCAR Truck Series Driver Taken To Hospital After Accident

By Daniel Bates
The Spun
The Spun
 3 days ago
A scary scene on the last lap at the WWT Raceway 200 in NASCAR's Truck Series. A final wreck involving Carson Hocevar, Tyler Hill and Austin Wayne Self resulted in Hocevar...

ROGUERUNNERS
3d ago

Wrong headline. Going 200 MPH is not "an accident", it's a wreck that was bound to happen. It's what racing is all about! Glad he will be OK. :)

Reply(1)
5
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

