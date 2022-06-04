ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

NBA Draft: Should Rockets Trade Up to No. 1 Pick?

By Jeremy Brener
Inside The Rockets
Inside The Rockets
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h5VO1_0g0hqPXi00

An interesting proposition.

The Houston Rockets are slated to pick third in this month's NBA Draft, but there's reason to believe the team might want to move up in the draft.

While Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren and Paolo Banchero all appear to be pretty even in terms of talent, the Rockets might prefer one over the others once the team hosts the top prospects. The only way to guarantee that the Rockets would get the player they want is to trade up to the No. 1 pick, which is currently held by the Orlando Magic.

The Magic seem likely to make the pick, but Orlando is listening to all options and can't afford to pass up every opportunity.

The 1-3 pick swap has been seen before in the NBA Draft. The last time it came about was as recently as 2017, when the Philadelphia 76ers traded up from No. 3 to No. 1 with the Boston Celtics . It cost the Sixers an extra first-round pick to move up two spots, and the Rockets are loaded with future first-round picks.

Is it worth giving up one of those future firsts to ensure you get your guy in this year's draft? That's the question general manager Rafael Stone has to answer by June 23.

On this episode of Locked On Rockets, host Jackson Gatlin (@JTGatlin) is joined by Philip Rossman-Reich (@philiprr_OMD) to discuss what the Rockets attempting to trade up to the No. 1 pick in this year's NBA Draft would look like and what Orlando's approach is currently with the #1 pick.

Then, Jackson shares thoughts on Game 1 of the NBA Finals between Celtics-Warriors and how what we're seeing in the Finals can relate back to Houston as we navigate the early stages of a rebuild.

Lastly, Jackson runs a segment from Locked On Sports Today in which host Peter Bukowski interviews seven time champion and Houston Rockets legend Robert Horry about the NBA Finals and more.

Comments / 3

Related
The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
NFL
The Spun

Michael Jordan Is Reportedly Set To Meet With Prominent Coach

Michael Jordan has the pivotal task of finding the Charlotte Hornets' next head coach. According to a report, he's considering a prominent name in the sport. Jordan will reportedly be meeting with longtime former NBA head coach Mike D'Antoni for the Hornets' head coach position later this week. D'Antoni has...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Basketball
Local
Texas Sports
City
New Boston, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
Houston, TX
Sports
The Spun

Kanye West Has Reportedly Signed Another Big Athlete

As Kanye West continues to expand his endeavors beyond music and fashion, his latest venture, Donda Sports, signed another big name, according to TMZ. With Front Office Sports reporting, "In the last 48 hours, Kanye West and Donda Sports have signed both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown," via the Hollywood outlet.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jabari Smith
Person
Chet Holmgren
Person
Paolo Banchero
Person
Robert Horry
ESPN

Former NBA, Michigan State star Adreian Payne shot, killed

ORLANDO, Fla. --  Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, has died in a shooting. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriffs Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClutchPoints

Jalen Rose’s Net Worth in 2022

Jalen Rose’s net worth in 2022 is $50 million. Rose is a retired professional basketball player who has won Most Improved Player of the Year and made the All-Rookie team. He currently works as a sports analyst. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Jalen Rose’s net worth in 2022.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#The Pick#The 1#Nba Finals#The Houston Rockets#The Orlando Magic#The Nba Draft#The Boston Celtics#Sixers
fadeawayworld.net

Grant Hill Agrees With Richard Jefferson That The NBA Regular Shouldn't Be Shortened: "Instead Of Doing A Marathon In A Day We Are Going To Do It In 25 Says Because It's Too Hard?"

One of the things that has been discussed extensively during this NBA season is the possibility of shortening the regular season but cutting down on the number of NBA games. The current regular season is 82 games, and it has been so since the 1967-68 season, before which it used to be 80 games before the playoffs began.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Warriors guard throws shade at Al Horford

One Golden State Warriors player is not even pretending to be civil with the opposition right now. Before Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday, Warriors guard Chris Chiozza was asked to provide his list of the top five Florida Gators players of all-time. Chiozza, who attended Florida himself, named Jason Williams, Mike Miller, Bradley Beal, Joakim Noah, and Chandler Parsons.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
Inside The Rockets

Inside The Rockets

Houston, TX
91
Followers
108
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Rockets brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Houston Rockets.

Comments / 0

Community Policy