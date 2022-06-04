Charitable donations earn everyday drivers laps around Darlington Raceway

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s not often that everyday drivers get to experience the track that’s too tough to tame from a first-person perspective, but race fans took to Darlington Raceway on Saturday for a charity event.

“What I can’t believe is how fast they go around those turns on TV, because we were going about 75 and it will make you a little nervous,” said Roy Johnson, who drove the track with his mother.

For $30, drivers got two tickets to Darlington Raceway’s next Xfinity Series race and an opportunity to take a few laps.

“We try to have at least four or five times a year for fans to come out to Darlington Raceway and do track laps, and we always have a charity as the beneficiary,” Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp said.

This year, the Track Laps for Charity event benefited the VFW and Sports Clips’ Help a Hero Scholarship Program, which provide financial assistance for veterans and service members.

“It’s a great opportunity for fans to come out here and get on the track that’s too tough to tame, the track that they love watching racing on, the track that is so historic, and take their own vehicles around,” Tharp said. “And at the same time, give back to a very worthwhile cause.”

Some fans brought cars that would fit right in at a NASCAR race, while others used their daily rides.

Tharp said these kinds of events are about keeping fans involved even when there isn’t a race and giving back to the community.

“This racetrack is part of the community, and we’re not going to only open our gates when we race,” he said. “We’re going to open it up many times throughout the season and invite fans to enjoy our property.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.