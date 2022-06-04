ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

‘Tiger King’ star Doc Antle to face money laundering charges

WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MZAGl_0g0hpLIF00
Tiger King Star Arrest This image provided by the Horry County Sheriff's Office in Conway, S.C., shows Bhagavan “Doc” Antle, who was arrested by the FBI, Friday, June 3, 2022, on federal money laundering charges. (Horry County Sheriff's Office via AP) (Uncredited)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — (AP) — “Tiger King” star Bhagavan “Doc” Antle was arrested by the FBI and expected to appear in court Monday to face federal money laundering charges, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

Federal agents arrested the controversial wild animal trainer Friday and he has been in custody at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Conway, South Carolina throughout the weekend.

Antle, the owner of the Myrtle Beach Safari in South Carolina, is featured prominently in “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,” a 2020 Netflix documentary miniseries that focused on tiger breeders and private zoo operators in the U.S. The series focused heavily on Oklahoma zoo operator Joe Exotic, who also was targeted for animal mistreatment and was convicted in a plot to kill a rival, Carole Baskin.

The charges against Antle, 62, were expected to be formally announced during a court proceeding Monday afternoon in Florence, South Carolina. The charges relate to allegations of money laundering, a person familiar with the matter told the AP on Saturday. The person could not discuss the matter publicly and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.

Animal rights advocates have accused Antle of mistreating lions and other wildlife. He was indicted in Virginia in 2020 on animal cruelty and wildlife trafficking charges.

In May, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals asked the IRS to probe Antle’s Rare Species Fund, a nonprofit raising money for wildlife conservation. PETA alleges he uses some of the fund’s money to subsidize his safari site in Socastee outside Myrtle Beach.

“It’s fitting that “Doc” Antle is behind bars after years of locking up the endangered animals he uses in tawdry photo ops. His legal woes are mounting, as PETA recently blew the whistle on his apparent ‘charity’ scam, and the end to his reign of terrorizing tiger cubs can’t come soon enough,” said Debbie Metzler, associate director of PETA’s Captive Animal Law Enforcement division, in a statement.

Meanwhile, in Virginia, Antle is facing two felony counts of wildlife trafficking and conspiracy to wildlife trafficking charges, as well as 13 misdemeanor counts of conspiracy to violate the Endangered Species Act and animal cruelty charges tied to trafficking lion cubs. Those charges are scheduled to go to trial next month.

Antle has a history of recorded violations, going as far back as 1989, when he was fined by the U.S. Department of Agriculture for abandoning deer and peacocks at his zoo in Virginia. Over the years, he has more than 35 USDA violations for mistreating animals.

___

Associated Press writer Michael Balsamo in Washington contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
myrtlebeachsc.com

Brooksville Community Upset By Father’s Post After Church Shooting

Denver Stacy is the father of Jenna Dukes. Dukes is running for District 1 County Council. District 1 is located in Little River – North Myrtle Beach. On Sunday, June 5, 2022, Derrick Gore of the (Gore Family) from Brooksville to greater Allsbrook Communities (in Little River to just west of NMB) expressed his concerns about a post Denver Stacy placed on Facebook July 5, 2015 in support of Dylann Roof. Roof was the shooter who killed 9 people at a Bible Study in Charleston, S.C. on June 17, 2015.
LITTLE RIVER, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conway, SC
Conway, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Florence, SC
State
Washington State
City
Socastee, SC
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
State
Oklahoma State
State
South Carolina State
heraldadvocate.com

Marlboro County Country Cookoff returns on June 18

BLENHEIM– Forty grill masters from Marlboro County, South Carolina and across the United States will return to Blenheim on June 18 for the sixth annual Marlboro County Country Cookoff. Gates will open at noon on the grounds of We Get It Together Caterers, 3591 Hwy 38 in Blenheim, with...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Testimony begins in trial of Irene Clodfelter, accused of hiding murdered husband’s body in Horry County

Editor’s note: Some readers may find the content in this story disturbing. CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Opening statements and testimony began Tuesday morning in Horry County Circuit Court in the trial of a woman accused of hiding her murdered husband’s body. Hubert “Lee” Clodfelter of Murrells Inlet was murdered between 2017 and 2018, and his […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Police: Woman attacked father at N. Charleston graduation ceremony

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman is facing assault charges after police said she attacked her father Saturday afternoon at a graduation ceremony. According to a report from the North Charleston Police Department, a group of family members were at the North Charleston Coliseum to observe a student’s graduation from James Island High School. Authorities […]
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doc Antle
Person
Carole Baskin
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Myrtle Beach 2022

One of the most visited destinations in the country, people flock to the balmy South Atlantic coast of South Carolina for its subtropical climate, its long wide sandy beaches, its collection of excellent restaurants, its many golf courses, its outlet shopping and the lively and fun atmosphere. If you want to stay in some of the best hotels in the area, from boutique-style accommodation to sleek and modern resorts, here are cool and unusual hotels to stay in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina…
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Money Laundering#Animal Cruelty#Tiger King#Ap#Fbi#The Associated Press#The Myrtle Beach Safari
myhorrynews.com

Horry County police seize nearly 30 thin, chained dogs in Longs: report

Nearly 30 dogs and several chickens were seized by Horry County Police Department as officers executed a search warrant in Longs last week, police records state. HCPD went to Moore Road about 7 a.m. June 3 for a search warrant. Officers heard a noise in the woods and found a "large amount" of dogs chained up in two separate spots, a police report states.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
The Richmond Observer

Black bear hit, killed in Rockingham

ROCKINGHAM — A young bear was killed trying to cross the road in the middle of town late Saturday. The black bear had been reportedly seen on Rockingham Road prior to being fatally hit by a vehicle on Long Drive. Capt. Brenden Watson of the Richmond County Rescue Squad...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
IRS
NewsBreak
Netflix
wpde.com

1 person shot on Syracuse Street in Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating a shooting Sunday afternoon in the area of Syracuse Street in Darlington, according to Darlington Police Chief Kelvin Washington. One person was injured in the shooting, but we are not aware of the extend of their condition at this time. No additional...
DARLINGTON, SC
visitmyrtlebeach.com

18 Top Taco Places in the Myrtle Beach Area

The Myrtle Beach area is laden with Mexican cantinas that roll out some of the best tacos north of the border. But we tried to narrow down the selection to a handful (or more) of our favorites on the Strand. Dig in to find out more!. Taqueria Las Comadres. 105...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
21K+
Followers
71K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy