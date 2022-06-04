Perfection: Providence captures NCHSAA 4A baseball title to complete undefeated season

Pinecrest did everything it could to challenge undefeated Providence during their two game North Carolina High School Athletic Association 4A state championship series, but the Panthers would not be denied.

After winning 3-0 on Friday, Providence completed a perfect 34-0 season, on Saturday, outlasting the Patriots, 3-1, in 10 innings.

The Panthers survived a two out triple by Pincrest’s Cam Bunker in the bottom of the seventh inning, Providence then pushed across the winning runs in the top of 10th inning when Tommy Walker delivered an RBI single and Luke Wolff scored the second run on a fielder’s choice.

Pinecrest would not go down without a fight as the Patriots loaded the bases in the bottom of the 10th. However, the Panthers went to ace Eli Jerzembeck, who had pitched a complete game shutout less than 24 hours earlier, and Jerzembeck got them out of the jam.

Jerzembeck has signed to play his college baseball at South Carolina, but he is also expected to be a high draft choice in next month’s MLB First Year Player’s Draft.

In the early going, Providence’s Michael Forget and Pinecrest’s Colby Wallace were locked in an outstanding pitcher’s dual. Wallace also help himself at the plate, reaching base in the bottom of the fourth and scoring the first run of the game on an RBI single by Grayson Hudgins.

Providence pulled even in the top of sixth when Jackson Warfield reached on an error, raced to third on a single, and scored on a sac fly off the bat of Collin McDougall.