Irvington, AL

Recall alert: Listeria contamination fears prompt Irvington Seafood crabmeat recall

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
IRVINGTON, Ala. — Irvington Seafood on Thursday recalled its 1-pound packages of “Crabmeat: Jumbo, Lump, Finger, and Claw meat” distributed across four states due to potential listeria contamination.

Per the voluntary recall, the affected product is packaged in 1-pound containers, and packages are marked with license number AL 111-C. Meanwhile, the following batch numbers, which can be found on the bottom of the container, are impacted by the recall: 130, 131, 132, 134, 137, 139, 141, 144, 145, 146,148 and 150.

The recalled items were distributed to distributors in Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi, the Irvington, Alabama-based company confirmed.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the voluntary recall.

Irvington Seafood has suspended production of the products while the company, in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, continues investigating the potential contamination.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, which can result in serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, the elderly and others with weakened immune systems, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions, sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.

Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, listeriosis can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women, the agency stated.

Consumers are advised to return affected products to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Athens, GA
