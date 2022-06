In a continuing drama over the future of the house at 1001 North Roxbury Drive, representatives of the homeowner sent a letter to the city warning the Council not to proceed with reexamining the home’s historic status. In response to questions from the Courier, City Attorney Laurence Wiener reiterated the Council’s intention to press ahead with the hearing, which will take place on June 21.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO