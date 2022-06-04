ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VCU wins 16th straight, beats Georgia 8-1 in regional opener

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Connor Hujsak hit a three-run home run in the top of the first inning and added a solo shot in the seventh to help third-seeded VCU beat No. 2 seed Georgia 8-1 on Friday night at the Chapel Hill Regional, extending the Rams' win streak to 16 games.

VCU (41-18) plays North Carolina, the regional's host and the No. 10 seed overall, in the semifinals after Georgia (35-22) and No. 4 seed Hofstra play in a loser-out game Saturday.

Starter Tyler Davis (5-2) and relievers Chase Hungate and Jack Masloff combined to throw a seven-hitter for the Rams. Tyler allowed two hits with three walks and a strikeout over 3 2/3 innings and Masloff gave up two hits in two scoreless innings to end the game.

Ben Nippolt struck out to lead off the game, Tyler Locklear singled to right and Logan Amiss was hit by a pitch before Hujsak hit a 2-1 pitch off the scoreboard in left-center field. Locklear added an RBI double in the second and Jacob Selden hit a solo shot in the third to make it 5-0.

Cole Tate went 2-for-4 with a solo home run for Georgia.

Stanford (17) and East Carolina (19) are the only Division I teams with longer active win streaks VCU’s.

Nippolt had an RBI double in the fifth, Will Carlone led off the sixth with a homer and Hujsak's second home run capped the scoring.

