The 149th Silver Spurs Rodeo is in the history books, and once again, it wasn’t just a success from a rodeo perspective, it was a success from a community perspective. On June 3rd and 4th, the stands in the Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee were filled with rodeo fans from Osceola County and all over the Southeast, and what they saw and felt was a rodeo that isn’t just in the community, it’s part of the community. Every Silver Spurs Rodeo is an action packed event, with all seven traditional rodeo events wowing the crowds one after another, but the riding club places just as much emphasis on stepping back and say thank you, to our veterans, to those in need, and to organizations who are caring for those in need. This year, that included the 2022 Special Olympics USA games, who were given an opportunity to utilize the Silver Spurs Arena for the Special Olympics Equestrian events.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO