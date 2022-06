IRMA, Wis. (WFRV) – A recent report from a court-appointed Monitor showed signs of improvement as well as some areas of improvement at the youth prison in Lincoln County. The latest report from the court-appointed Monitor, Lincoln Hills School/Copper Lake School reportedly has made improvements and staff attitudes are ‘very positive’. It was also mentioned that an increase in population at the schools combined with staff vacancies have made it difficult to maintain effective staffing ratios.

IRMA, WI ・ 5 HOURS AGO