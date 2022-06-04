Humane Society's 'Mutt Strutt' surpasses goals

Dogs and their owners came out for a good cause at Keeneland on Saturday.

The Lexington Humane Society hosted the "Mutt Strutt". A one-mile fun walk featuring local vendors, games, and raffles.

The event surpassed its goal of raising $25,000 to help support local animals and the Lexington. They were able to raise $25,600.

If you are interested in donating, you can visit the Mutt Strutt website .