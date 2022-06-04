June activities scheduled at the Seneca Rocks Discovery Center

Seneca Rocks, W.Va . – Seneca Rocks Discovery Center and the historic Sites Homestead, in cooperation with the Eastern National Forests Interpretive Association, are offering a full schedule of programs for the month of June. Everyone is welcome to join the staff for a variety of interesting and engaging free programs. All programs are subject to change or cancellation at any time.

THURSDAYS

10:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m., Storytime with a Ranger, Seneca Rocks Discovery Center. Enjoy a morning outdoors with stories and games perfect for preschool and early elementary age children.

FRIDAYS

9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m., Coffee with a Ranger, Seneca Rocks Discovery Center. Plan your day and discover the forest while enjoying free coffee at the Mon Forest Towns hospitality table. Sponsored by the Eastern National Forests Interpretive Association.

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Junior Ranger, Seneca Rocks Discovery Center. Make connections to the area’s natural and cultural history with activities for the young and young at heart.

2:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Roving Rangers, Seneca Rocks Trail. Pause along the trail or at the top of the rocks for short talks and demonstrations.

7:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., Evening Program, Seneca Shadows Campground Amphitheater. End your day with a family friendly program to create lasting memories. You do not need to be a guest of the Seneca Shadows Campground to attend. (In the event of rain, this program will be held at the Seneca Rocks Discovery Center.) Sponsored by the Eastern National Forests Interpretive Association in cooperation with American Land & Leisure.

June 3: Geology’s Sweet. Learn how rocks are like cookies and mountains are like cake in this sweet tooth tempting evening program where baking and geology meet.

June 10, 17, 24: Two Truths and a Lie. Find out how much you really know about the forest on this short interactive evening hike.

SATURDAYS

9:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Exhibiting Artists, Seneca Rocks Discovery Center. Sponsored by the Eastern National Forests Interpretive Association. June 18: Emily Prentice, printmaker and quilter. Nevada Tribble, sculptor, papermaker, and multimedia artist.

9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m., Coffee with a Ranger, Seneca Rocks Discovery Center. Plan your day and discover the forest while enjoying free coffee at the Mon Forest Towns hospitality table. Sponsored by the Eastern National Forests Interpretive Association.

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Junior Ranger, Seneca Rocks Discovery Center. Make connections to the area’s natural and cultural history with activities for the young and young at heart.

1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., Pioneer Visits, Sites Homestead; June 11: Bark Basketry with Leslie Gordon; June 18: Tea with Dorothy Sites, featuring Cathy Milton and harpist, Michelle Luddy; June 25: Stone Masonry with Devon Hardwick

2:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Roving Rangers, Seneca Rocks Trail. Pause along the trail or at the top of the rocks for short talks and demonstrations.

2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Discover Nature Journaling, Seneca Rocks Discovery Center. Write or sketch your way to physical, mental, and emotional benefits through the practice of nature journaling.

7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., Concert and Speaker Series, Seneca Shadows Campground Amphitheater. Kick back to the sounds of local musicians or sit up and take note as subject matter experts share their knowledge. You do not need to be a guest of the Seneca Shadows campground to attend. Sponsored by the Eastern National Forests Interpretive Association in cooperation with American Land & Leisure.

June 4: Roy Moose presents Snakes of West Virginia. Get up close and personal with local serpents to learn what part they play in the ecosystem.

June 11: JB Tenney and Seth Young. Enjoy Americana music from this Elkins duo.

June 18: Jason Hall. Kick up your heels with classic and contemporary country.

June 25: Devon Hardwick presents Historic Monuments and Headstones. Learn how graveyard monuments and headstones were once made, then take a short hike to see examples.

SUNDAYS

9:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Exhibiting Artists, Seneca Rocks Discovery Center. Sponsored by the Eastern National Forests Interpretive Association. June 19: Emily Prentice, printmaker and quilter. Nevada Tribble, sculptor, papermaker, and multimedia artist.

9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m., Coffee with a Ranger, Seneca Rocks Discovery Center. Plan your day and discover the forest while enjoying free coffee at the Mon Forest Towns hospitality table. Sponsored by the Eastern National Forests Interpretive Association.

9:30 a.m. – 110:00 a.m., Discover Yoga, Seneca Rocks Discovery Center. Find your flow with guided movements and meditations.

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Junior Ranger, Seneca Rocks Discovery Center. Make connections to the area’s natural and cultural history with activities for the young and young at heart.

2:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Roving Rangers, Seneca Rocks Trail. Pause along the trail or at the top of the rocks for short talks and demonstrations.

2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Discover the Atlatl, Seneca Rocks Discovery Center. Test your aim with this ancient weapon which predated the bow and arrow.

MONDAYS

9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m., Coffee with a Ranger. Plan your day and discover the forest while enjoying free coffee at the Mon Forest Towns hospitality table. Sponsored by ENFIA.

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Junior Ranger. Make connections to the area’s natural and cultural history with activities for the young and young at heart.

2:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Roving Rangers. Pause along the trail or at the top of the rocks for short talks and demonstrations.

Seneca Rocks Discovery Center is open Thursday through Monday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., closed Tuesday and Wednesday. Sites Homestead is open Thursday through Monday, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

For more information about programs or to inquire about becoming a visiting artisan, contact Alison Bailey at (304) 567-2827 or alison.bailey@usda.gov.

The post June activities scheduled at the Seneca Rocks Discovery Center appeared first on The Hinton News .