Zelensky Urges U.S. Mayors to Cut 'Brotherhood' Ties With Russian Cities

By Natalie Colarossi
Newsweek
 3 days ago
The Ukrainian leader told U.S. mayors on Saturday to sponsor restoration efforts for Ukrainian towns and regions that have been damaged during the war...

Newsweek

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

