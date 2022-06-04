Free concert Sunday at Harlingen PAC

Performers on Saturday prepared for a free concert, “How Can I Keep From Singing”, that will be held today at the Harlingen Performing Arts Center, 3217 Wilson Road. (Travis Whitehead/Valley Morning Star)

HARLINGEN – How Can I Keep From Singing?

They can’t. None of them can.

That’s why the Dianne Brumley Chorale will give a free concert today at 3 p.m. at the Harlingen Performing Arts Center at 3217 Wilson Road.

“We are singing an eclectic mix of styles,” said Ginger Wheelock, one of the singers rehearsing Saturday afternoon.

Even in practice they delivered a refreshing blend of musical flavors to enrich even the most tired souls.

The concert, titled “How Can I Keep From Singing”, features a song by the same name plus other delightful and intriguing numbers.

“We are doing everything from Palestrina, Renaissance Style music to Nessun Dorma, an opera,” said Wheelock, head choral director at Harlingen High School.

The singers are themselves an eclectic arrangement of professional and dedicated musicians, many of whom have sung for Brumley before.

“It’s a wonderful feeling to be able to come back with my colleagues and make music together,” Wheelock said, adding that many of them hadn’t performed together since the pandemic.

Alfonso Gonzalez, assistant choir director at HHS, also seemed to be having a good time.

“It’s so nice being together with friends and faculty and making music and sharing the love of music,” he said.

The concert will also feature some pleasant vocal and guitar solo performances.