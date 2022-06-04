ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avon, CT

Double standard between boys' and girls' sports still exists

By Mike DiMauro
The Day
The Day
 3 days ago

So here it was Friday afternoon, and the game was about to start: Fitch vs. Avon in the state softball quarterfinals. Avon pitcher Jackie Pengel, a kid headed to Syracuse, was taking her warmup pitches when Yogi's line "you can observe a lot by watching" came to mind.

Pengel's deliveries were accompanied by a grunt, illustrating the effort behind every pitch. I must admit that my immature side, which I rarely leave home without, made me think about how Imus In The Morning would often play sound bites of former tennis great Monica Seles, who was famous for grunting after she served. You can imagine the ensuing banter.

And so, the game began. I saw a lot by observing — or hearing in this case — mostly struck by the sounds of silence. As in: Why weren't the Fitch kids in the dugout making various grunting noises as a means to distract the pitcher?

"Girls aren't allowed to do that," one member of the Fitch traveling party said.

I mentioned that if this were a baseball game, the grunts in the dugout would mimic an adult film. I say that not to be funny, but to suggest that bench jockeying has always been part of baseball and that high school dugouts have become louder and bawdier in recent years.

And nobody says a thing about it to the boys.

That's called a double standard.

I get that the following question isn't exactly original. But why are boys allowed certain behaviors on the fields and courts that girls aren't?

Before we proceed: I appreciate that there are places left in sports where decorum is expected. Maybe I've been desensitized by boys' sports long enough that my expectations have been altered. But honestly, this is sports. This is competition. This is a season on the line against a Division I pitcher. I want every advantage, so long as the kids stay inbounds. I don't consider ribbing about grunting noises to be a character assassination. And it would have undeniably happened at a baseball game. Undeniably.

Modest proposal: Either raise our expectations for the boys or lower them for the girls. Let's just be fair.

Examples of the aforementioned double standard happened quite frequently Friday. Early in the game, some Fitch players had softballs in their hands and were banging them against the posts that bolster the dugout fence. Simple noisemaking in support of teammates. Avon coach Mike Mihalek did not like it and told the umpires, who were quick to issue a cease and desist.

Funny, though, how the umpires were more attentive to Mihalek's whims than when Fitch coach Jackie Lewis thought some of Pengel's pitching deliveries were illegal. Lewis and her coaches thought Pengel was "crow-hopping," or sliding the pivot foot off the rubber, replanting and pushing off illegally.

Was she doing it? Hard to tell. But a competitive advantage issue merited much more discussion among the three (male) umpires, who dismissed Lewis quickly. My guess is that if Lewis were a 6-foot-4 guy with a booming voice and commanding presence that their deliberations would have been more thorough.

Speaking of the umpires: After discussing the ground rules with the coaches at home plate before the game, one of the umpires, a kindly enough gent, suddenly launched into this impromptu soliloquy on sportsmanship to both benches. At home plate. Loudly. His intentions were pure. But it came off as forced, self-indulgent and patronizing.

Here's why: Send up a flare the next time a baseball umpire is compelled to do the same thing. I have many friends who are baseball umpires. One syrupy, showy, self-indulgent speech to a bunch of boys about good sportsmanship would be grounds for immediate dismissal from the parking lot after the game.

Again: I appreciate the effort in girls' sports to maintain levels of decorum that are disappearing from boys' sports. But the double standard is deafening.

I admit that in years past, I might have rolled my eyes when I heard women mention a double standard. Those days are over. They're right. And it's time we all started paying closer attention.

This is the opinion of Day sports columnist Mike DiMauro

Comments / 0

Related
Bristol Press

PRIME TIME: Bristol Sports Hall of Fame holds panel of athletes, coaches

The Bristol Sports Hall of Fame recently held a 1960’s panel of athletes and coaches at the Bristol Historical Society to talk about that era here in Bristol. Among them was Gary Palladino, 1963 Bristol Eastern three-way athlete and Bristol American Legion baseball player who went on to a storied career in basketball. Here are some of the topics he wrote down to share with the Hall of Fame as a keepsake.
BRISTOL, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Avon, CT
Sports
Local
Connecticut Sports
City
Avon, CT
Maryland Daily Record

Matt Harvey Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Birth Place: New London, Connecticut, United States. Matt Harvey is a very successful and skilled professional baseball player hailing from New London in Connecticut. Harvey has played on behalf of numerous popular teams like the Los Angeles Angels, New York Mets, Cincinnati Reds, etc., in several tournaments, including the Major Baseball League and the Major League Baseball All-Star Game. In his debut match, Harvey successfully set the record of 11 strikeouts, which was a significant boost for his career.
NEW LONDON, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monica Seles
WTNH

Route 66 in Portland closed after accident

PORTLAND, Conn (WTNH) – Route 66 in Portland is closed in both directions due to a car accident. The Portland Fire Department posted on Facebook at around 9 p.m. that the accident caused the closure near the St. Clements Castle, and that motorists should avoid the area if possible. Stay with News 8 for updates […]
WTNH

Two Chip’s restaurant locations closing immediately

Southington, Conn. (WTNH) – Two Chip’s restaurant franchise locations are closing their doors effective immediately as of Friday. The Southington and Wethersfield locations will remain closed until further notice. Dina Bajko, the owner of the Chip’s restaurant’s Orange and Fairfield locations released the following statement: “Closing our Southington and Wethersfield locations was a very difficult […]
SOUTHINGTON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Double Standard#The Boys#Warmup#Imus
NBC Connecticut

Hundreds Participate in Motorcycle Rally in Hamden for Children Battling Cancer

For 16 years, hundreds of motorcyclists have showed their support for children fighting cancer at Yale New Haven Children's Hospital. The rally began at Hamden Ice Rink on Sunday morning. About 600 to 800 riders were expected to participate this year in a motorcycle procession to the hospital, where they stopped to donate a new hat of any sort.
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

Smash & grab theft occurs at Big Y Express

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – Police have confirmed they are investigating a smash and grab at the Big Y Express in Manchester on Thursday morning. The break-in occurred around 3 a.m. on Thursday morning according to local officials. The incident is currently under investigation, and police stated they are still on the scene. There is no […]
MANCHESTER, CT
newenglanddiary.com

Chris Powell: Try a well-regulated militia to reduce massacres

As with the school massacre in Newtown, Conn., and the supermarket massacre in Buffalo, the school massacre in Uvalde has brought forth the usual legislative prescriptions to prevent a recurrence, prescriptions often delivered by bloviating politicians pretending to virtue. But the prescriptions seldom have much application to the atrocities that prompt them.
MANCHESTER, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 61

Not going to college? These careers that don't require a degree are in high demand

SIMSBURY, Conn. — As college tuitions see all-time highs, and after COVID-19 ruptured all sorts of plans for people’s futures, what are high school graduates doing?. Students approaching high school graduation may have a multitude of reasons to forgo seeking a higher education degree at a four-year university. Those reasons are as complex as the trillions of dollars worth of student loan debt nationwide, or as simple as “it’s not a good fit for me.”
Daily Voice

Popular Restaurant Opens New Location In Springfield

A Connecticut restaurant known for its all-day brunch has opened a fun new location in Western Massachusetts complete with rubber duckies, bathtubs with bubble balls, unique drinks, and fanciful food. Popular in several locations in Hartford County, the latest The Place 2 Be restaurant threw open its doors to the...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Journal Inquirer

Enfield works to cut disparity at its schools

ENFIELD — Schools are working on a district-wide plan to reduce disparities and improve educational experiences for all students. WHO: Altressa Cox Blackwell, Enfield’s director of education equity. GOALS: Coordinate individual school efforts with a district plan for closing students’ opportunity gap. Altressa Cox Blackwell, the district’s...
ENFIELD, CT
The Day

The Day

New London, CT
3K+
Followers
371
Post
691K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

Comments / 0

Community Policy