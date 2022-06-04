ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Powerball Numbers for 06/04/22, Saturday Jackpot Was $184 Million

By Scott McDonald
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Saturday night's 06/04/22 Powerball jackpot was worth $184 million, with a cash-value option worth $109.3...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 3

Montana Marie
3d ago

Just think if they distributed the winnings instead of just one person winning...184 people could win a million dollars each....that sounds much better don't you think?

Reply
2
Related
The US Sun

Powerball – Winning numbers and results for June 6, 2022

TONIGHT'S Powerball draw has a jackpot of $184million. Here's everything you need to know about the winning numbers and how much cash the winner of the lottery game takes home. What were the winning numbers for tonight's Powerball drawing?. The winning numbers for tonight's draw will be drawn at 10.59pm...
LOTTERY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
State
California State
State
Maryland State
State
Tennessee State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
State
Connecticut State
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Dangerous State for COVID-19 Right Now

COVID-19 cases across the United States have been on the rise since the beginning of April, though deaths have been declining since February, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Cases increased in 45 states from two weeks ago, and based on cases per capita, the most dangerous state for COVID-19 is Rhode […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Euri Giles | Clareifi

A big change for Texas: if Beto O'Rourke becomes governor, Texas will be part of the national power grid

Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke says that if he becomes governor, he will make Texas part of the national power grid. This would be a big change for Texas, which has its own power grid. The Texas power grid is not connected to the other US power grids. Texas has its own electric grid because when Texas became a state, it decided to keep control of its public utilities.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Jackpot#Powerball Drawing#Powerball Lottery#Powerball Winners#06 04 22 Powerball
deseret.com

The Latter-day Saint ghost town that keeps emerging from Lake Mead

Nestled in Nevada, the area that became the town of St. Thomas was once home to settlements of the Ancestral Puebloans and Basket-Makers. In 1865, settlers from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints began farming in the area, believing that they were in Utah or Arizona. Pioneers established farms and businesses in the area.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
Dr. Mozelle Martin

Curse of the Lottery Winners

Unless you are in the top1%echelon, you've likely thought about how great it would be to win the lotto. We could pay off our debt, buy a bigger house or nicer car, help our adult children and grandchildren, start the business we've always dreamed of, or finally get that divorce since you wouldn't have to stay married for financial reasons.
FingerLakes1.com

Food Stamps: 34 states extend emergency SNAP worth $95

While millions of Americans rely on food stamps each month, many families relied heavily on the emergency allotments given due to the pandemic. As inflation continues to rise, the cost of food does too, causing families to buy less with their food stamps. In response, some states have extended the...
ALABAMA, NY
WBKR

Today I Learned that Kentucky is Home to Giant ‘Toe-Biters’

Do you pay attention to what's in front of you while cutting the grass - I mean, really pay attention? I'll be honest, when I'm on the ol' John Deere, I'm usually listening to music or a ball game, I not really looking down to see what I'm cutting. I just assume I'm cutting grass. Sometimes, though, you'll encounter a little something extra in your yard - something that might make you stop and take a closer look. Beth Wilcox, from Wabash County, IN, was cutting her grass when she noticed this alien-looking insect in her grass. We know now that what she saw is a Giant Water Bug.
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
984K+
Followers
96K+
Post
858M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy