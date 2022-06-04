ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

2 killed during shooting in Asheville

By Bethany Fowler
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Two people were killed during a shooting Saturday afternoon in Asheville.

According to the Asheville Police Department, officers responded to Bingham Road at 2:14 p.m.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they found two people dead from gunshot wounds.

Police have identified the victims as Adrian Romero-Valdez and Ahmed Deshawn Shivers.

This shooting remains under investigation by the police department.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.

WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Asheville police are investigating after dozens of shots were fired in front of Walton Street Park. It happened just before 7:15 pm Monday night close to the intersection of Walton Creek and Oakland Road. According to police, more than 30 rounds were fired, but no injuries have been reported. No suspects have been named and a motive hasn’t been released.
ASHEVILLE, NC
