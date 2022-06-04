2 killed during shooting in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Two people were killed during a shooting Saturday afternoon in Asheville.

According to the Asheville Police Department, officers responded to Bingham Road at 2:14 p.m.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they found two people dead from gunshot wounds.

Police have identified the victims as Adrian Romero-Valdez and Ahmed Deshawn Shivers.

This shooting remains under investigation by the police department.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.

