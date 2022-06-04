ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belfast, ME

Belfast library photo contest open to the public

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ABCD project and the Belfast Free Library invite the public to submit photos of their favorite Belfast-area place and their favorite ways to enjoy them. Share your photos of the things you love most about Belfast and our corner of Maine. What activities...

Q97.9

Lewiston Public Works Paints Rainbow Crosswalk For Pride Month

On Monday, the City of Lewiston installed a rainbow crosswalk to celebrate Pride Month, thanks to the Lewiston Public Works crew. Rainbow crosswalks are painted in many cities and towns in Maine and across the nation, standing as a visual reminder of the need for inclusion and equality of those in the LGBTQ community and celebrating our friends and family in that community.
LEWISTON, ME
penbaypilot.com

Save the historic Camden waterfalls and dam

I strongly support saving the historic Camden, Maine, waterfall and dam. My husband and I are homeowners of a cottage in downtown Camden and have been loving living here precisely because of this wonderful village with its historic dam and waterfall. These water features add tremendously to making Camden a jewel along the Maine coast.
CAMDEN, ME
Z107.3

The Music Lineup For The 2022 Bangor State Fair Is Set

The Bangor State Fair comes roaring back to town, albeit with an abbreviated schedule this year, from Thursday August 4th, through Sunday, -August 7th, at Bass Park. That means 4 days of rides, food, games, summer fun and of course, live music, including a performance from an old Bangor friend, who is coming back to town.
BANGOR, ME
penbaypilot.com

‘Living Sunlight’ StoryWalk for children on Sears Island

SEARS ISLAND — To celebrate the summer solstice, Carver Memorial Library and Friends of Sears Island are collaborating on a sun-themed StoryWalk® for families to enjoy along the Homestead Trail on Sears Island. As families walk along the woods path, they will find posts with laminated pages of the book Living Sunlight: How Plants Bring the Earth to Life, by Molly Bang and Penny Chisholm.
SEARSPORT, ME
penbaypilot.com

Islesboro’s Tom Norton joins Board of Sail, Power, and Steam Museum

ROCKLAND — The Board of Directors of the Sail, Power & Steam Museum recently added Tom Norton, of Islesboro, to their ranks. “We are delighted to add Tom to our Board,” said Captain Jim Sharp, Museum co-founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors, in a news release. “As a long time personal friend and supporter of the museum, combined with his background in engineering and all things maritime, we know he’ll be a great addition to our organization.”
ISLESBORO, ME
penbaypilot.com

Camden Hills Class of 2022 delights downtown Camden with annual senior march

CAMDEN — A most favorite part of the week-long Camden Hills Regional High School graduation week is the annual march through downtown Camden, as seniors, in their caps and gowns, make their way along Main Street, cheered and applauded every step of the way to the First Congregational Church for a multi-denominational baccalaureate service.
CAMDEN, ME
jioforme.com

New listing! 1647 Finntown Road, Waldoboro, Maine-$ 1,000,000

Enjoy the privacy of this New England farmer. Featuring horse facilities on 32 acres, it is quietly off the road and surrounded by lawns and fields. The unique composition of the two breeze-connected homes is ideal for multi-generational living where residents can live nearby and maintain the privacy of a completely independent home. The house is located on a ridge that offers west views and stunning sunsets. Relax in the covered farmhouse porch overlooking the well-kept grounds and meadows. The vast perennial plants and shrub gardens are colored all year round. This property offers a great opportunity for those who want a small farm and gardening enthusiasts. The recently built four large stall barns offer many uses for storage and agricultural purposes, including livestock and horse breeding. The multi-acre forest is a quiet place for hiking, hunting and forest management, offering pedestrian rights on the way to the 84-acre Havener Pond for kayaking, fishing and swimming. Two spacious car garages and carports. Ideal for quiet office spaces and studios, with completed space, and a separate equipment barn with large overhead doors for machinery and additional storage. The main house with vaulted ceilings offers plenty of sunlight, south pine floors, a stunning river stone fireplace, a spacious kitchen with a farmer’s cooking stove and a professional range of buffets. .. The primary bedroom suite on the ground floor features a luxurious bathroom and a walk-in closet. The recently refurbished adjacent small house has many potential uses, including legal units, caretaker homes, and potential rentals. This separate residence offers an open floor plan with a cozy wood-burning stove, arched ceilings, upstairs bedrooms and attractive rolling burn doors that give way to new appliances. Located between Rockland and Damariscotta, with easy access to Route 1. This is a beautiful property where you can realize your dream of a self-sufficient and sustainable life.
WALDOBORO, ME
penbaypilot.com

The Thomaston Green

On June 14, Thomaston voters will choose between Articles 3 and 4 on the town warrant. Passage of Article 3 will “allow the Town to determine the future use” of the Thomaston Green. Passage of Article 4 will “permanently dedicate the 15.6-acre parcel for use as a public park for recreational and community events and related infrastructure.”
THOMASTON, ME
penbaypilot.com

Babe Ruth scores and standings, June 5

MIDCOAST — The Babe Ruth baseball season continued Sunday, June 5 in the Midcoast. Waldoboro at Rockland Ford (Morrill Field) Damariscotta Lions at P.G. Willey (Marge Jones Field) Granite Coast Orthodontics at Belfast (Belfast Area High School)
ROCKLAND, ME
penbaypilot.com

Are the voters being duped about Thomaston Green?

Much has been said and written about the Thomaston Green. The late Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan famous saying, “everyone has the right to their own opinion but they do not have the right to their own facts,” seems to have a fit here. What I am referring to...
THOMASTON, ME
WMTW

'We are asking for help': Portland asks Mills for shelter assistance

PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland City Council unanimously passed a resolution on Monday calling on Gov. Janet Mills to create a homelessness management task force in order to help the city deal with its shelter crisis. The resolution calls on the prospective task force to regionalize the administration of...
PORTLAND, ME
penbaypilot.com

Voting for continuity on the Rockport Select Board

I am writing in support of Denise Munger for another term on the Rockport Select Board. It has been a pleasure to get to know Denise through her work with the town of Rockport over the past three years. I have been nothing short of impressed with her enthusiasm in her role on the Board and dedication to the people of Rockport.
ROCKPORT, ME
Q97.9

My Cat Had a Medical Emergency and Spent The Weekend at the Emergency Vet in Portland, Maine

I adopted my cat Mando (yes, named after The Mandalorian) from the animal shelter in Skowhegan on Black Friday of 2020. Why Skowhegan? Well, the pandemic made finding available kittens somewhat difficult and I have found that adopting from central Maine is oftentimes more affordable than in other areas. And while it is tempting to pick up a “free” cat from your Facebook friend, I find that it’s far most cost-effective to adopt from a shelter.
PORTLAND, ME
Q97.9

New 24 Acre Park Coming to North Deering in Portland

Portland has the money, and now plans are in the works for a brand new park!. I had no idea that Portland has a very impressive collection of parks, trails, and open spaces — 67 parks taking up 721 acres. That's 721 acres that condos can't be built on. They are about to add another park, which will be one of Portland's biggest at 24 acres in the North Deering Neighborhood.
PORTLAND, ME

