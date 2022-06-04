ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Max Scherzer suffers dog bite to throwing hand, but he won’t miss any extra time

By Andrew Buller-Russ
 3 days ago

New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer is already on the injured list due to a strained left oblique. He’s been working on rehabbing the injury since May 19th, but now it appears the three-time Cy Young winner has another accident to recover from, but it won’t extend his recovery process.

According to several sources, Scherzer has reportedly suffered a dog bite to his right hand , which is his throwing hand. Previous reports suggested the injury was to Scherzer’s left hand, but those rumors have since been corrected.

It’s unclear exactly which day the incident occurred, but one of Scherzer’s own dogs reportedly bit him, though the injury doesn’t appear to be very serious. Scherzer’s recovery process isn’t expected to take any longer due to the dog bite. As the pitcher says, it’s essentially a non-story.

This comes off the heels of fellow Mets star, shortstop Francisco Lindor jamming his middle finger in a hotel suite door, causing him to miss a game. Although Lindor later returned to the lineup a few days later, even with a fractured finger.

As far as Scherzer’s return to the mound, he was initially given a six-to-eight week recovery timeline on May 21, which likely has him on track to take the hill sometime in July.

  • Max Scherzer stats : 3.15 ERA, 59 K, 11 BB, 5 HR allowed, 0.946 WHIP in 49.2 innings pitched

When he has been available for the Mets this season, Scherzer has been great across eight starts. The Mets surely hope their star pitcher can return to the mound sooner than later.

