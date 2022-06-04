ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canby, OR

2022 Canby Graduation

By Emily Matlock
Canby Herald
Canby Herald
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A2HVN_0g0hk4yq00 The Canby High School seniors participated in the first 'normal' commencement since 2019, through wind and rain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2drLCt_0g0hk4yq00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3raqZ0_0g0hk4yq00

The rain didn't dampen their spirits. The Canby High School Class of 2022 graduated on June 3, donning ponchos and shower caps over their grad caps. During what the city proclaimed to be "Honoring the High School Class of 2022 Week," Canby celebrated the young adults who weathered the COVID-19 pandemic and are looking forward to the future.

The class of 2022 has been through a lot. As sophomores, their "extended spring break" at the onset of the pandemic turned into two years of canceled sports, performances and activities. They navigated online and hybrid learning and, when schools reopened, wore masks throughout the day.

Now, though, the graduating class and their families came out in full force to Cougar Stadium, not socially distanced and most maskless, to celebrate their moment.

"I have witnessed time and time again students embracing challenges head on. We are a class that seeks out things that challenge us and will help us grow," said senior class President Tate Leder. "Despite hardships and setbacks such as the pandemic or our own personal struggles, we made our senior year a memorable one."

Between speeches by students and teacher Ryan McCormack, voted in by seniors, the Cantalinas choir sang "The Chain" by Fleetwood Mac and the band played Tchaikovsky's "1812 Overture."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=181VRv_0g0hk4yq00

Another moment of celebration was recognizing Principal Greg Dinse's retirement. For the final time, he led the students onto the track playing the bagpipes, in full highland attire, as has been his tradition during his seven years at CHS.

During his remarks, Dinse paused to snap a selfie with the entire graduating class. As students walked across the stage to accept their diplomas and shake the principal's hand, many of them handed him a signed golf ball as a token to remember them by.

"I guess I'll have to take up golf now," he joked with one student on stage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M2McB_0g0hk4yq00

This year, 12 students graduated with a 4.0 grade point average. Many students were recognized for their accomplishments at a June 2 senior awards ceremony.

When the students had all crossed the stage and tassels had been moved from right to left, the seniors tossed up their grad caps and breathed a sigh of relief. And then they were graduates.

For more photos, visit The Canby Herald on Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
Canby Herald

Eccles to welcome new principal

Kelly Rogers joins the Canby School District as Andy McKean prepares for role of human resources director.Come this summer, Kelly Rogers will join the Canby School District as the next principal of Eccles Elementary School. "I am so excited to join the Canby School District and lead the wonderful Eccles Elementary and really become a part of the Canby community," Rogers said. The new hire replaces longtime Principal Andy McKean, who will be taking on the role of human resources director for the district after the conclusion of the current school year. Superintendent Aaron Downs said he is excited...
Canby Herald

Baseball Slideshow: West Linn 14, Canby 0 (5 inns.)

Check out this slideshow of the best images from the West Linn baseball team's win over Canby. Big contests make for big results, lifelong memories and — hopefully — great photos. So here's a slideshow of the best images from the West Linn baseball team's 14-0 win over Canby in the Class 6A state championship at Volcanoes Stadium on Tuesday, June 7. To buy an image or print from this event, go to milesvance.smugmug.com. Contact Sports Editor Miles Vance at 503-330-0127 or milesv@pamplinmedia.com. {loadposition sub-article-01}
WEST LINN, OR
Canby Herald

Canby opens pickleball courts

The city will host a grand opening and ribbon cutting event for the addition of four courts at Maple Street Park.The City of Canby invites the Canby community to attend the Grand Opening of the Maple Street Park Pickleball Courts on Thursday, June 16 at Maple Street Park, 1400 N. Maple Street. The event will begin at 4 p.m. The city will host a ribbon cutting event with speeches by City of Canby officials, the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board and city staff. A pickleball demonstration will take place and light refreshments will be served. Maple Street...
CANBY, OR
Canby Herald

Déja Fitzwater to compete in Miss Oregon pageant

June 16-18 talent performance to celebrate 75 years of event being held in Seaside This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Miss Oregon Scholarship Program and Clackamas County resident Déja Fitzwater will take to the stage in Seaside, participating in the Miss Oregon's Outstanding Teen Competition on June 16-18. The state winner will go on to compete for thousands of dollars in scholarships in the national Miss America's Outstanding Teen competition to be held in August in Dallas, Texas. Fitzwater, 17, was named Miss Evergreen's Outstanding Teen earlier this year, but she is no stranger to the event held...
SEASIDE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Education
Canby, OR
Education
City
Canby, OR
Canby Herald

Canby baseball's journey in 14-0 championship game rout

The Cougars first championship game in 62 years ends in defeat, but team bond fostered propelled Canby to greatnessKEIZER, Ore.—While the Canby baseball team's season ended in a thorough 14-0 defeat at the hands of longtime Three Rivers League rival West Linn on June 7, the story of the Cougars season is something bigger than the single game. The team's 2022 championship game appearance was the school's first in more than half a century, 62 years to be exact. In 1960 Canby lost to 4-0 against Seaside in the finals of the A-2 championship game and had wandered through the...
CANBY, OR
Canby Herald

Clackamas Sunrise Rotary Club honors officers with awards

Efforts by OSP Trooper Keena Washington, Clackamas County Water Rescue Team are recognized.Clackamas Sunrise Rotary Club recognized Oregon State Trooper Keena Washington, as well as the Clackamas County Water Rescue Team, at its annual Law Enforcement Day awards ceremony May 20 at Bob's Red Mill. "We hold this annual event to show appreciation for those who put their lives on the line every day for us as they face circumstances that most people avoid and run from. The last couple of years have been especially trying for law enforcement, as we know, so this will be our chance to highlight...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Canby Herald

Oregon City exhibit showcases contemporary artist

Art in Oregon shows Haelyn Y, while Clackamas County Historical Society hires new executive amid display on educationClackamas County Historical Society has two captivating exhibits that bridge the generations through art and education. "Grade School to Graduation: 100 Years of Education in Clackamas County" demonstrates how much education in the region has changed over the past 100 years, from log-cabin schoolhouses to modern school districts. While 2020 brought challenges to both teachers and students alike as classrooms across the nation adapted to online learning, the Museum of the Oregon Territory exhibit shows how this was not the first time...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Canby Herald

Clackamas County parenting program to offer classes in Spanish

12-week course is geared for families with young children aged up to 8 years old this summerA group parenting program that for years was only available in English has been newly translated to Spanish and will be offered for the first time in Clackamas County to approximately 10 families with children aged 8 and below. "Make Parenting A Pleasure" is a child-abuse-prevention program published by nonprofit family-support organization Parenting Now, providing highly-stressed parents of young children with mentoring in resiliency, social and emotional connection and other factors proven to lower the potential for neglect. Parenting Now, headquartered in Eugene, is...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschool#Canby Graduation#Canby High School#Maskless
Canby Herald

'Hail friend, well met' vibe permeates Ren Faire

The Oregon Renaissance Faire returned to Canby and the fairgrounds woods were filled with funFaeries, elves and knights, oh my. Three years since it last set down in Canby, the Oregon Renaissance Faire returned in full force over the weekend, and despite rainy conditions on Saturday, it was clear that the event had been missed. The opening weekend of the Oregon Renaissance Faire was all about cosplay in all its forms, not just Renaissance looks. And after seeing the event canceled the last two Junes, people welcomed its return with plenty of passion. Visitors arrived in all sorts...
Canby Herald

Former state legislator Ralph Groener dies at 80

One of Clackamas Community College's original board members served four years in the Oregon Legislature from 1973-76Ralph Groener, who served in the Oregon Legislature and on the Clackamas County Board of Commissioners, died in his Oregon City home on Wednesday, June 1, at the age of 80. Born Dec. 25, 1941, in Oregon City, Groener graduated from West Linn High School in 1960, when he would enter the U.S. Air Force and serve four years stationed in Denver. He then graduated from the University of Oregon in 1969, and later attended graduate school at Portland State University. After spending several...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Canby Herald

Clackamas County board races head to November runoffs

Sonya Fischer will face Ben West, while Paul Savas and Libra Forde in top two of separate primary contestIt's unofficially official: Voters will have to wait until November to determine future occupants of two key seats on the Clackamas County commission. County Commissioners Sonya Fischer and Paul Savas are both seeking another four years in office starting next year. Their reelection campaigns received the highest percentages of the May 17 count in each race, but neither incumbent candidate earned the 50% necessary to avoid November runoffs. On June 1, Clackamas County announced it had processed "nearly all main ballots"...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Canby Herald

Canby, Molalla briefs

A look at events and activities that are going on in and around the Canby and Molalla areas in coming weeksCar wash fundraiser set for June 5 Molalla Nazarene Church will hold a teen fundraiser car wash from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 5, at the Molalla Fire District station. The event will accept donations to go toward summer camps. Molalla's Summer Jam slated for June 4 Molalla River Summer Jam will be June 4 at 180 Industrial Way in Molalla. The event is a tribute to Molalla's large music and small business community and will feature...
MOLALLA, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Canby Herald

Business is also a heritage worth celebrating

Willamette Falls & Landings Heritage Area Coalition recognizes the contributions of business to the rich history of the areaWhat would we do without barbers, auto shops, florists, bars, restaurants and other local businesses? The Willamette Falls & Landings Heritage Area Coalition has identified these businesses within the heritage area who have been in service for 50 years or more. The coalition recognizes them as part of its "Half Century Business Club." The first members of the club were recognized in 2016. These businesses deserve our patronage. Newberg is the largest community in the western end of the heritage area, and...
AGRICULTURE
Canby Herald

NAMI board president: Trauma survivors can help others recover

La'Verne Lynn Adams: I survived domestic abuse and now am a licensed professional counselor.As a person who experienced childhood trauma and as an ambassador for the local chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, I wanted to publicly share my story in hopes that it will inspire others to seek support. I would be happy if my story helped raise awareness for even one person about resources for survivors of domestic abuse to become involved with NAMI or find therapy in other ways. As a child growing up in New York City, I witnessed a great deal of...
CLACKAMAS, OR
Canby Herald

Student innovation celebrated at Oregon Tech's 'IdeaFest'

Annual showcase features student projects across fields of engineering, technology, manufacturing and more.The Oregon Institute of Technology's annual "IdeaFest" returned in-person for 2022 to showcase student research projects and recognize the hard work and innovation of nearly 40 scholars in applied sciences. Poster presentations lining an exhibit room at Oregon Tech's Portland-Metro campus in Wilsonville on Wednesday, May 18 featured inquiry and analysis conducted by junior, senior and graduate students as class projects in engineering, technology, health, manufacturing and other disciplines. Projects were evaluated by a panel of five judges who scored the entries based on clarity, innovation, relevance, layout...
WILSONVILLE, OR
Portland Tribune

Canby band sees state competition for first time

High school's wind ensemble beats dozens of rivals to vie in the OSAA championships. For the first time in its history, Canby High School's wind ensemble band competed at the Oregon School Activities Association state championships on May 14. Band director Nick Luchterhand said it was his goal to bring...
CANBY, OR
Canby Herald

Canby quiet zone, arch project near completion

City is working to finish both projects, looking for ideas on a time capsule planned for the projectThe City of Canby has continued work on the Grant Street Arch and downtown Canby Quiet Zone. At the May 18 Canby City Council meeting, City Administrator Scott Archer provided an update to Mayor Brian Hodson and the council regarding the quiet zone and arch project. The project is nearing the final stages but has been delayed due to weather. The quiet zone will effectively silence train horns at the Grant, Ivy, and Elm streets intersections in downtown Canby. However, should a...
Canby Herald

Library's summer concert series returns

The Canby Public Library will host three concerts on Thursdays throughout the summer at Wait Park.The Canby Public Library and Friends of the Library will host a free summer concert series this summer. Concerts will be held at Wait Park. Folks are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets as well as picnic food if desired. • On July 7 at 6 pm; "Chicamarimba." Chicamarimba performs upbeat world music blending African and Latin American rhythms, as well as contemporary favorites for all ages to enjoy. • On August 4 at 6 pm; "Castletown." Castletown performs a high energy show with a sound best described as "AmeriCeltic", blending the heart and soul of traditional Irish reels with modern folk, blues, jazz, and country influences. • On September 1 at 6 pm; "Rose City Brass Quintet." Five world-class chamber musicians unite in their love of the sweeping, majestic, all-encompassing sonic possibilities to present a thoughtfully crafted program, including a cross section of leading composers. For more information and a full calendar of events, visit canbyoregon.gov/library. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Canby Herald

Oregon schools aim to redefine discipline

Despite reforms, students of color face higher rates of punishment at school.A Pamplin Media Group Special Report By Courtney Vaughn, Ray Pitz, Brittany Allen and Emily Matlock For many Oregon students, the consequences they face for bad behavior in school will depend largely on which school district they attend and the color of their skin. Over the past decade, Oregon has reformed its approach to student discipline and relied on trauma-informed practices to address the root causes of bad behavior. "In both 2013 and 2015, Oregon enacted legislation that shifted school discipline policies from a zero-tolerance approach...
OREGON STATE
Canby Herald

Bridging Cultures kicks off return of Saturdays in the Park

The nonprofit dedicated to connecting Canby neighbors hosted its first lunch in the park event in two years. The sun was shining over Locust Street Park during Bridging Cultures' first Saturday in the Park, or Sábados en el Parque, event this year. Volunteers served up hot dogs and hamburgers while neighbors chatted and kids played in the park. Providing entertainment for the day was Woodburn dance group Cosecha Mestiza, performing traditional Mexican folkloric dances. After two years without Saturdays in the Park, the reunion kicked off a summer of activities and celebrated a return to normalcy after the...
CANBY, OR
Canby Herald

Canby Herald

Canby, OR
91
Followers
1K+
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

The Canby Herald is the community’s best source for local news, local readers count on. Every day it deliver stories about local people, events and what’s happening at city hall and in local schools.​

 http://www.canbyherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy