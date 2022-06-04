Girl posted threatening messages about southern Phoenix students on social media: Cook County sheriff’s police

A juvenile was charged with disorderly conduct after she posted threatening pictures and messages about students at Coolidge Middle School on social media, the Cook County sheriff’s office said Saturday.

The sheriff’s office responded to a request by the Phoenix Police Department to check out a school threat at Coolidge Middle school Thursday after learning the girl had posted “life-threatening images and messages” on social media about students at the school, Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart said in a statement.

The school, about 20 miles south of Chicago’s Loop neighborhood, was placed on lockdown, during which the sheriff’s office K-9 unit and community safety team searched the school and identified the girl who posted the threats.

She was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center and later charged.