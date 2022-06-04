Illinois woman killed while riding moped being towed

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Il. – Illinois State Police report a fatal crash involving two vehicles that happened at approximately 11:38 p.m. Friday. The accident occurred on Collinsville Road, west of Arlington Avenue in St. Clair County.

Police say a vehicle was towing a disabled moped without working taillights, traveling westbound on Collinsville Road. There was a passenger on the disabled moped. Another vehicle, a pickup truck, struck the back of the moped killing the passenger, a 34-year-old woman from Edwardsville, Illinois.

This is an open and ongoing investigation and there are no other details available at this time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.