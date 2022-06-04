ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois woman killed while riding moped being towed

By Jaime Travers
 3 days ago

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Il. – Illinois State Police report a fatal crash involving two vehicles that happened at approximately 11:38 p.m. Friday. The accident occurred on Collinsville Road, west of Arlington Avenue in St. Clair County.

Police say a vehicle was towing a disabled moped without working taillights, traveling westbound on Collinsville Road. There was a passenger on the disabled moped. Another vehicle, a pickup truck, struck the back of the moped killing the passenger, a 34-year-old woman from Edwardsville, Illinois.

This is an open and ongoing investigation and there are no other details available at this time.

Comments / 39

john q public
2d ago

RIP Honey, someone should of waited until a pick up was available to put it in the back.So Sorry,it was easily avoidable...

Reply(1)
8
Okie7491
2d ago

Sounds like a few Beers and etc . Let's do this without thinking what could happen. Towing with no tail lights at 11:30 pm. It all came together .

Reply
6
Thegameisover
3d ago

The comments on here are downright cruel. What is wrong with you people??? Prayers for the family.

Reply(3)
25
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

