Erwin, TN

Erwin erects Gold Star Memorial tribute for county's fallen

By KAYLA HACKNEY khackney@johnsoncitypress.com
Kingsport Times-News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleErwin has a new memorial to honor the servicemen and women from Unicoi County who paid the ultimate price to protect freedom. The new Gold Star Memorial marker sits at the corner of N. Main Avenue and 2nd Street next to the Erwin Town Hall and serves as a tribute to...

www.timesnews.net

