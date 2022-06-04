ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, NY

Hudson River Levels to Drop Eight Feet, Here’s Why

By Terry
103.9 The Breeze
103.9 The Breeze
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The shores of the Hudson River will expand and the water will become more shallow for a period of time in one local community. Kinda scary to think about what might pop up. So what's causing the river to recede? It's actually a planned project that may affect water levels for...

1039thebreezealbany.com

Comments / 0

Related
103.9 The Breeze

New York Road Trip! Destination: Chenango County!

This begins a series of articles which will spotlight many, if not all, of the counties in Upstate New York. These articles are meant to tempt you out of your chair and into your car for a summer road trip. There is so much to see in our many counties, so use these articles as a "thumbnail" trip ticket to great adventures.
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Americade roars back to Lake George this week

What's that sound, roaring through the mountains along the edge of Lake George? The bikers are descending upon the village in droves once again. This week is Americade season - returning to its usual spot on the calendar for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glens Falls, NY
Government
Albany, NY
Government
City
Hudson, NY
City
Albany, NY
Hudson, NY
Government
City
Glens Falls, NY
City
Troy, NY
City
South Glens Falls, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Another Snag! Will Albany’s Central Warehouse Ever Get New Life?

The saga continues. The biggest eyesore in Albany just seems intent on hovering over the city in its current ever-deteriorating condition. The sprawling 11 story concrete structure has sat abandoned along 787 for decades. It was most recently purchased by Evan Blum, who owns a Harlem based salvage business, in 2017. At the time, he had plans of rehabbing the building and turning part of it into an art gallery.
ALBANY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Cockroaches Dumped in Albany Courtroom, Building Evacuated!

Wait, what? Yes, an Albany courthouse had to be cleared out on Tuesday morning because it became infested with some nasty insects. And apparently, it wasn't by accident. The Times Union reports that as court was in session on Tuesday, someone in the courtroom intentionally released 'scores' of the pests, causing the need for the Albany City Court building on Morton Avenue to be cleared out.
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hudson River#Green Energy#Power Plant#Cove#The Glens Falls Post Star
103.9 The Breeze

Broken Leg and Near Drowning Lead to NYS Ranger Rescues! Be Safe!

Outdoor activities around New York State can be fun and adventurous year round but always need to be approached with caution and planning, no matter what the season. Within the last 10 days New York State Forest Rangers have had their training put to the test in a variety of ways near the Capital Region. From a near drowning to a hiker rescue and a dirt bike accident officials have been busy!
HUNTER, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Magical ‘Floating’ Farmhouse in Upstate NY is For Sale! But How Much?

A magical 'floating' farmhouse in Upstate NY is now for sale! But how much is it to own this dreamlike home? See pictures in the gallery below!. It's not very often you come across an old farmhouse like the one we're featuring in this post and there may not be enough words to describe this 1820s home that sits on the edge of a pristine creek in the Catskill Mountains, giving it the illusion that it's actually floating.
ELDRED, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
WNYT

Hundreds of cockroaches released inside Albany City Court

ALBANY - Hundreds of cockroaches were released Tuesday inside Albany City Court. The court says four people were being arraigned for an arrest at the state Capitol, when a defendant began recording inside. The court say they were told to stop. That’s when a fight escalated and the roaches were released from plastic containers.
ALBANY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

10 Summertime Restaurants In Upstate New York That Deserve Way More Credit

The warmer weather is on the way for Utica, Rome, Central New York, and all of Upstate New York. That means enjoying amazing summertime foods and drinks. Are you ready?. There's nothing like walking outside and hanging by the water at Oneida Lake, or up North in Old Forge. Maybe one of your favorite summer activities is just relaxing on an outdoor patio with food and a beer.
UTICA, NY
theberkshireedge.com

BUSINESS MONDAY: Carr Hardware

PITTSFIELD — Marshall Raser was in business with his two brothers, running a bustling hardware store in Quincy, Mass., when a third party tipped him off to an opportunity in the Berkshires. The year was 1962 and Carr Hardware, founded by Sam Carr 34 years prior, was up for sale. Marshall drove west to take a look at the business and build a connection with Carr; save for a single trip to retrieve his belongings, he literally never left. “That was my dad’s introduction to Pittsfield,” says Bart Raser, who joined the family business in 1991, and oversees day-to-day operations at the eight Carr Hardware locations throughout the Berkshires and Connecticut. At age 93, Marshall remains equally involved—and he’s never looked back.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WRGB

One transported for evaluation after Gloversville fire

GLOVERSVILLE, NY (WRGB) — The Gloversville and Johnstown Fire Departments were dispatched to a reported structure fire at 56 First Ave. this evening in the Gloversville. The alarm was transmitted at 6:15 pm and Gloversville units arrived at 6:18 to find fire showing in the rear east side of the structure. Captain William Nealon and Firefighter Jason Malik advanced the first line into the structure to extinguish the main body of fire in the kitchen and first floor. The fire did extend to the second floor and a second line was stretched to cut off the advancing fire.
GLOVERSVILLE, NY
WRGB

Crews respond to residential fire in Berne

BERNE, NY (WRGB) — Fire crews put out a fire that started in the garage of a Berne home Sunday. The calls came in shortly before 6 for a home on Helderberg Trail, according to Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple. Several local fire departments responded. Details are limited at...
BERNE, NY
103.9 The Breeze

103.9 The Breeze

Schenectady, NY
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Capital Regions relaxing favorites at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1039thebreezealbany.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy