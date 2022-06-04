Officer Hoff stands outside of Boone Country Prosecutor Dan Knight’s house

My kids, 10 and 7, had many questions following the mass shooting in Uvalde. What they found hardest to understand was why it happened. Each case has its specifics, but the constant in Uvalde, Buffalo, Las Vegas and Sandy Hook is this: Weapons that kill many people quickly (like the AR-15s used in these shootings) are easy to get in the U.S.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO