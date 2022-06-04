Officer Hoff stands outside of Boone Country Prosecutor Dan Knight’s house

The Boone County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of Columbia attorney, Steven Wyse, according to Capt. Brian Leer. Wyse was a criminal defense attorney and also handled personal injury and civil rights cases based on his website. He founded the Wyse Law Firm in 2002. The firm's office is located in downtown Columbia.
An adult male arrived at a Columbia hospital Monday night with an apparent gunshot wound, according to a news release from Columbia police. Police responded to a report of shots fired in northern Columbia at approximately 9:40 p.m. that night at the 1500 block of Fir Place. Upon arriving on...
Dan left this world for a better place on Saturday, June 4, 2022. He is at peace. The outpouring of love from his host of friends and acquaintances is extraordinary and sustained him for over fifty-five years. He was a true “Boone Countian,” born at Boone County Hospital on November...
Good morning readers, and welcome to the Missourian’s Monday Briefing. Boone County Prosecutor Dan Knight was found dead at home Saturday morning. No foul play is suspected. Nick Komoroski was sworn in as the interim prosecuting attorney. Art in the Park returned to Stephens Lake Park for the first...
My kids, 10 and 7, had many questions following the mass shooting in Uvalde. What they found hardest to understand was why it happened. Each case has its specifics, but the constant in Uvalde, Buffalo, Las Vegas and Sandy Hook is this: Weapons that kill many people quickly (like the AR-15s used in these shootings) are easy to get in the U.S.
Patrick Westhoff grew up on a dairy farm with his parents and seven brothers and sisters. Together, under the cover of a stanchion barn, they managed 70 cows and produced a million pounds of milk per year. The cows were locked into their stalls, they were milked and fed by hand. The family would clean up and start again the next day.
Just when it seemed the purveyors of unregulated gaming machines operating openly throughout Missouri couldn’t get any more brazen, one of them funnels six figures in political donations into Jefferson City even as he faces gambling-related prosecution. It’s just the latest indication that this industry — which is effectively...
Rick McKernan says racing in the Mid Missouri Soap Box Derby has meant many things to many Columbia families since it started in 1938. But final tuneups at the Downtown Optimist Club on Grand Avenue tend to go the same way, year in and year out. “As you can see,...
Columbia City Council directed staff to research viable trash collection options at its regular meeting Monday night. Fifth Ward Councilperson Matt Pitzer raised the controversial topic, which led to this first step toward revamping the city’s trash collection system. With “misinformation and misunderstanding” in the public, Fourth Ward Councilperson...
A new Wendy's is set to open in downtown Columbia in the fall. Construction is underway at 308 S. Ninth St. in Suite 101, which used to be a Moe's Southwest Grill until it closed around three years ago. Eve Metheny confirmed the scheduled fall opening on behalf of Hamra...
Members of a city task force on utility expansion said they were frustrated and shocked to hear city staff members Monday support a new alternative for an electrical transmission project. Six months ago — after three years of meetings — the citizens’ task force had decided to recommend that the...
2,500 Below is a project examining the challenges and changes influencing Missouri's small, rural towns. A group of reporters spent the last four months traveling to Chariton and Sullivan counties, interviewing statewide experts and digging into data and documents. The goal was to help our readers, viewers and listeners gain...
As the new era of Missouri men’s basketball progresses under new head coach Dennis Gates, the roster got yet another injection of scoring Monday, as Missouri State transfer Isiaih Mosley announced he would be joining the Tigers. Mosley averaged 20.4 points per game last season, 15th-best in the country,...
Former Missouri left fielder Casidy Chaumont signed with USSSA Pride in the Women’s Professional Fastpitch league Tuesday. The Gold-Glove Award winning outfielder was selected with the 12th and final pick of the 2022 WPF Inaugural College Draft. Chaumont had zero errors on 86 opportunities as a senior at MU after starting her college career as an infielder.
The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services will hold a second COVID-19 vaccination comfort clinic on Saturday. The clinic will be at 1005 W. Worley St. and will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is available to individuals aged 5 or older. The goal of the...
A $300,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will fund a paid apprenticeship program at the Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture for the next three years. According to a news release from the center, the program focuses on business development and agricultural skills, as well as improving community food insecurity and diet-related health disparities by donating food grown at the Columbia Agriculture Park, where apprenticeship training will take place.
The Columbia Vision Commission will set up a booth at the Juneteenth Jamboree on June 15 at Cosmopolitan Park to gather input on the city’s Strategic Plan, according to a Wednesday news release from the city. Juneteenth Jamboree will run from 6-8 p.m. It is the second installment in...
