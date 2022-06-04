ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 43

Fire crews at the scene of a garage fire in York County

FOX 43
FOX 43
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Firefighters from multiple companies are at the scene of a fire in Dover Township...

www.fox43.com

Comments / 0

Related
WGAL

Person struck by vehicle in Lancaster County

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was hit by a vehicle on Monday night in Lancaster County, according to police. East Lampeter Township police said 31-year-old Kyle Carter, of Ephrata, walked out of the parking lot of the Motel 6 along Lincoln Highway East and into the path of the vehicle.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks coroner identifies Blue Marsh Lake drowning victim

BERN TWP., Pa. - The Berks County Corner's Office is releasing the name of the 20-year-old man that drowned in Blue Marsh Lake over the weekend. The coroner confirms the deceased is Albert Castro Beato of Lebanon. Authorities said crews were called to the Old Church Road area of Blue...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Crews battle house fire in York County

WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews were called to the scene of a house fire in York County Saturday morning. The fire was in the 600 block of Ridge Road in Warrington Township. Officials say fire was through the roof when crews arrived. The cause of the fire is under...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Police search for York County 13-year-old runaway

York County, PA — Police in York County say they are looking for a runaway 13-year-old. According to authorities, Aaron Helman Jr. was last seen by his guardians on June 6 around 4:00 PM at their home on North Franklin Street in Waynesboro. Police say the 13-year-old Helman is...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Crash shuts down I-83 in York County

UPDATE: The highway has reopened. A northbound section of Interstate 83 is closed after a multi-vehicle crash in York County. I-83 north is closed as of 9:15 a.m. between exit 8 to Glen Rock and exit 10 to Loganville, according to 511PA. All lanes are closed and it is unknown...
YORK COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

8 Injured In Multi-Vehicle Crash On PA Turnpike In Chester County, State Police Say

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Good news for evening commuters who need to use the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Chester County. Eastbound lanes just east of the Downington exit have reopened after a multi-vehicle crash shut it down for hours. The lanes reopened around 3:30 p.m. Pennsylvania State Police say eight people were injured in the crash which involved multiple tractor trailers and at least one vehicle. Chopper 3 was over the scene. The road was shut down while crews worked to clear the scene. CLEARED: The previous eastbound road closure on the #paturnpike at Downingtown Exit #312 has been lifted, ALL lanes are now OPEN. pic.twitter.com/DQ53KQPkuV — PA Turnpike Alerts (@PATurnpikeAlert) June 6, 2022
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
NottinghamMD.com

House fire reported in Nottingham

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Sunday night house fire in Nottingham. The fire was reported at around 9:45 p.m. on June 5 in the unit block of Millbridge Court (21236). Arriving units found fire showing from an end-of-group townhouse. There has been no word on any injuries. Motorists should use caution in the area. The post House fire reported in Nottingham appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
Berks Weekly

Man drowns while swimming in Blue Marsh Lake

A man drowned while swimming in Blue Marsh Lake Sunday afternoon. Crews responded to the Church Road Parking Area, near Old Church Road and Bernville Road, in Penn Township around 4:24pm following the report of a swimmer going under the water and not resurfacing. Multiple fire departments responded to the...
READING, PA
Daily Voice

Police Issue Drastically Different Image Of Wanted Woman Who Abducted PA Toddler

The Amber Alert for a kidnapped toddler was called off after the girl was found safe Sunday, June 5, but the search for the woman who abducted her continues, police say. Maria McKenzie, 27, of Springettsbury Township, allegedly kidnapped Mya Campbell, 2, of York County, when she stole a car near Royal Farms along Mount Zion Road around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, according to police.
YORK COUNTY, PA
wdac.com

Woman Attacked In Lancaster County Home

LANCASTER COUNTY – Police arrested a man after he attacked a 72-year-old woman in her Lancaster County home. On Monday at 5;21 a.m., West Lampeter Township Police responded to the 2800 block of Willow Street Pike. Upon arriving, the woman reported that a man entered her residence through an unlocked window and physically forced her on the floor pushing her head on the floor repeatedly. A neighbor heard the commotion and intervened. The male suspect fled and was seen traveling north on Willow Street Pike in a black Acura sedan. The neighbor subsequently saw the suspect vehicle in the parking lot of the Turkey Hill at 863 Village Road. Officers responded to that location and arrested the suspect, identified as 41-year-old Daniel Crews of Midlothian, VA. He was charged with burglary, aggravated assault, DUI, and terroristic threats. He was committed to Lancaster County Prison on $500,000.00 cash bail.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Man firing shots at house is injured by return gunfire: police

A Chambersburg man is in stable condition after being shot twice in the chest by someone inside a home that he errantly shot at early Friday morning. Police were called to the 500 block of South Main Street around 2 a.m. June 3, where they found 36-year-old Basil Sylvester McLeod with two gunshot injuries, Chambersburg police said.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
FOX 43

Police: York County man attacks another man with a buck knife during May 9 altercation

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County man is facing charges after allegedly stabbing another man with a buck knife last month, State Police in Chambersburg said. Michael Brandon Failla, 31, of Lewisberry, is charged with aggravated assault and simple assault in the alleged incident, which occurred around 9 p.m. on May 9 on the 900 block of Windy Hill Road and Carroll Township, according to police.
YORK COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Union County Man Critical After Motorcycle Crash

MILLMONT – A Millmont man is in critical condition after crashing his motorcycle into a tree Friday afternoon. Milton state police say 32-year-old Brandon Mottern was traveling west on Weikert Road in Hartley Township, Union County around 5:45 p.m. That’s when troopers say he drove off the road and struck a tree.
UNION COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Police looking for TJ Maxx thieves

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police are trying to identify suspects regarding a theft at a TJ Maxx in York County. The theft happened on June 5 at around 10 a.m. at the TJ Maxx located at 1235 Carlisle Road. Anyone with information regarding the identity of these individuals is...
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy