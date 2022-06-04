Doing what you can, where you can

It’s a rags-to-riches story with a twist.

The usual “overcoming impossible odds” story doesn’t usually begin with a great-grandfather languishing in a communist prison for 16 years. Neither does it have a grandfather who was persecuted by a government regime for practicing his religion. However, the story of Pavel Bosovik has all of these features and more.

Brought to the United States by his refugee parents when he was three years old, Pavel grew up with his family’s being helped by government aid through a refugee program. “We were refugees,” he says simply. “We received food stamps, clothing and a stipend for our rent,” he relates. “We never had enough money. When other kids were wearing their first day of school new clothes, I was wearing hand-me-downs.”

However, Pavel also grew up with a strong belief in the American Dream — that idea if you found something you like to do and worked hard at it, you could become successful.

In 2017, Pavel and his wife were living in a small apartment and bought a small RV. “We couldn’t afford a down payment on a house.” They found it was almost impossible to keep the RV operating. “It had cheap appliances, cheap materials; they kept breaking down, and it was difficult to get new parts of any quality.” So, the idea to build higher quality RVs began to take shape.

In August of 2021, his first conversion van was completed. He then rented a small garage and was in business. With the expansion into a garage, they could work on three vans at a time.

Pavel developed the name Everest Conversions after learning of Mt. Everest, the highest mountain above sea level. “We want to be on top,” he explains simply.

With a focus on quality materials, excellent employees and efficient use of manufacturing space, the company grew quickly. It now resides just west of Springfield in a 10,000-square-foot building large enough for 12 vans at a time to be converted into RVs. The business is now valued at $10 million and plans are being developed for a further expansion to 50,000 square feet.

In addition to expanding the current operation on conversion vans, Pavel is looking to develop a market for other lines. Planning is currently underway for an “Adventure Vehicle Reveal” that will be held on September 17 at the Oasis Convention Center.

“Today our bedroom and closet are larger than our first apartment,” he recounts. “But I never forget how we started.”

One would think that this would be enough for the story that we began with. But no. The twist is that Pavel is a native of Ukraine, the same Ukraine that is currently fighting off an unprovoked invasion by Russia. The 16 years of imprisonment was the result of the Communist takeover in the old USSR, and the religious persecution came from the same Communists. And most stories certainly don’t have the story of your homeland being invaded by a neighboring Russia and the world turning out to help.

At this time, Pavel is hosting four Ukrainian families in cooperation with the U.S. Immigration Service. “The help that my family got from the government is the same help that I want to provide to these Ukrainians. The idea being that — when peace returns to their country — they can go back home with some skills, because there will be a lot of rebuilding to do. I can’t help all the millions of displaced Ukrainians, but I can do what I can where I can.”

He continued, “If people take anything away from my story, I hope that it is that my heart and dream ultimately is not to be recognized for being poor and now wealthy, but to be able to show by example that hard work pays off, that your hardships do not define you, and if you work hard, you can persevere and help your family, community and even possibly your home country.”

Robert Stephens is a former mayor of Springfield.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Doing what you can, where you can