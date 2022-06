TOWNSEND, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after seven people were seriously injured in a two car head-on collision in Townsend Monday, officials said. Officers responding to reports of a crash near 130 Main Street Monday evening found two cars had collided head-on, police said. First responders needed to used the jaws of life to remove two people from one of the cars, according to police.

