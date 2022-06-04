ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Thunderbirds take game 1 against Laval Rocket with overtime win

By Phillip Bishop, Corina Wallenta
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – The Springfield Thunderbirds kicked off the All-Eastern Conference Finals Saturday night as they continue their run for the Calder Cup.

The fun got started downtown at the MassMutual Center in Springfield. Even before the puck dropped at 7:35 p.m. with a block party featuring food, music and fun there was a packed house. And the arena was filled with energy as the T-birds took on the Laval Rocket.

People who attended Saturday night’s game had not only fond memories but big hopes for our T-birds.

“We’re excited to be here because my dad used to bring me when it was the Falcons,” said Justin Allen of West Springfield. “When they used to be the Falcons and they won the Calder Cup trophy and the Indians when I was real little so I am bringing [Lucy] here for good luck for the t-birds tonight.”

And Lucy was good luck! The Thunderbirds won 2-1 against the Laval Rocket in overtime. This was the first game in the best of seven series.

If the Thunderbirds can make it through the Eastern Conference, they’ll be able to take on the Western Conference winner for a shot at the Calder Cup.

Game 2 is Sunday night at 5:05 p.m. at the MassMutual Center.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZPzhh_0g0hi8aA00
    Matthew Peca scores the game-winning goal for the Thunderbirds 9:32 into overtime to win the game (Photo Courtesy of Matthew Wiernasz)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EjpAA_0g0hi8aA00
    The Thunderbirds celebrate their victory (Photo Courtesy of Matthew Wiernasz)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IUCtl_0g0hi8aA00
    Thunderbirds forward Nikita Alexandrov skates with the puck as Rocket forward Cedric Paquette tried to poke it away (Photo Courtesy of Matthew Wiernasz)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gbthz_0g0hi8aA00
    Thunderbirds forward Nathan Todd takes the shot as Rocket goaltender Cayden Primeau makes the save (Photo Courtesy of Matthew Wiernasz)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ry8k6_0g0hi8aA00
    The Thunderbirds celebrate their victory (Photo Courtesy of Matthew Wiernasz)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PuxFS_0g0hi8aA00
    Thunderbirds goaltender Joel Hofer (30) makes a save off of a shot (Photo Courtesy of Matthew Wiernasz)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ae0Pt_0g0hi8aA00
    Thunderbirds forward Hugh McGing (Photo Courtesy of Matthew Wiernasz)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RRVQO_0g0hi8aA00
    Thunderbirds captain Tommy Cross (Photo Courtesy of Matthew Wiernasz)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ej0w6_0g0hi8aA00
    Thunderbirds goaltender Joel Hofer (Photo Courtesy of Matthew Wiernasz)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37vTcE_0g0hi8aA00
    Thunderbirds forward Nikita Alexandrov (Photo Courtesy of Matthew Wiernasz)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CHl5B_0g0hi8aA00
    Jesse Ylonen skating on the ice for the Laval Rocket His father Juha is a former Springfield Falcons player (Photo Courtesy of Matthew Wiernasz)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35ENF3_0g0hi8aA00
    Thunderbirds defenseman Brady Lyle (37) tied the game with 2:56 remaining in regulation (Photo Courtesy of Matthew Wiernasz)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VD0j6_0g0hi8aA00
    Former Thunderbirds forward Jean-Sebastian Dea skating for the Laval Rocket (Photo Courtesy of Matthew Wiernasz)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lJUbW_0g0hi8aA00
    Former Thunderbird forward Danick Martel scored the only goal for Laval on Saturday night. He celebrates scoring the goal (Photo Courtesy of Matthew Wiernasz)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

