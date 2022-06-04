Thunderbirds take game 1 against Laval Rocket with overtime win

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – The Springfield Thunderbirds kicked off the All-Eastern Conference Finals Saturday night as they continue their run for the Calder Cup.

The fun got started downtown at the MassMutual Center in Springfield. Even before the puck dropped at 7:35 p.m. with a block party featuring food, music and fun there was a packed house. And the arena was filled with energy as the T-birds took on the Laval Rocket.

People who attended Saturday night’s game had not only fond memories but big hopes for our T-birds.

“We’re excited to be here because my dad used to bring me when it was the Falcons,” said Justin Allen of West Springfield. “When they used to be the Falcons and they won the Calder Cup trophy and the Indians when I was real little so I am bringing [Lucy] here for good luck for the t-birds tonight.”

And Lucy was good luck! The Thunderbirds won 2-1 against the Laval Rocket in overtime. This was the first game in the best of seven series.

If the Thunderbirds can make it through the Eastern Conference, they’ll be able to take on the Western Conference winner for a shot at the Calder Cup.

Game 2 is Sunday night at 5:05 p.m. at the MassMutual Center.

Matthew Peca scores the game-winning goal for the Thunderbirds 9:32 into overtime to win the game (Photo Courtesy of Matthew Wiernasz)

The Thunderbirds celebrate their victory (Photo Courtesy of Matthew Wiernasz)

Thunderbirds forward Nikita Alexandrov skates with the puck as Rocket forward Cedric Paquette tried to poke it away (Photo Courtesy of Matthew Wiernasz)

Thunderbirds forward Nathan Todd takes the shot as Rocket goaltender Cayden Primeau makes the save (Photo Courtesy of Matthew Wiernasz)

The Thunderbirds celebrate their victory (Photo Courtesy of Matthew Wiernasz)

Thunderbirds goaltender Joel Hofer (30) makes a save off of a shot (Photo Courtesy of Matthew Wiernasz)

Thunderbirds forward Hugh McGing (Photo Courtesy of Matthew Wiernasz)

Thunderbirds captain Tommy Cross (Photo Courtesy of Matthew Wiernasz)

Thunderbirds goaltender Joel Hofer (Photo Courtesy of Matthew Wiernasz)

Thunderbirds forward Nikita Alexandrov (Photo Courtesy of Matthew Wiernasz)

Jesse Ylonen skating on the ice for the Laval Rocket His father Juha is a former Springfield Falcons player (Photo Courtesy of Matthew Wiernasz)

Thunderbirds defenseman Brady Lyle (37) tied the game with 2:56 remaining in regulation (Photo Courtesy of Matthew Wiernasz)

Former Thunderbirds forward Jean-Sebastian Dea skating for the Laval Rocket (Photo Courtesy of Matthew Wiernasz)

Former Thunderbird forward Danick Martel scored the only goal for Laval on Saturday night. He celebrates scoring the goal (Photo Courtesy of Matthew Wiernasz)

