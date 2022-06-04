Thunderbirds take game 1 against Laval Rocket with overtime win
By Phillip Bishop, Corina Wallenta
WWLP
3 days ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – The Springfield Thunderbirds kicked off the All-Eastern Conference Finals Saturday night as they continue their run for the Calder Cup.
The fun got started downtown at the MassMutual Center in Springfield. Even before the puck dropped at 7:35 p.m. with a block party featuring food, music and fun there was a packed house. And the arena was filled with energy as the T-birds took on the Laval Rocket.
People who attended Saturday night’s game had not only fond memories but big hopes for our T-birds.
“We’re excited to be here because my dad used to bring me when it was the Falcons,” said Justin Allen of West Springfield. “When they used to be the Falcons and they won the Calder Cup trophy and the Indians when I was real little so I am bringing [Lucy] here for good luck for the t-birds tonight.”
