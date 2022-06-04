Work Beginning On New Parking Garage For O’Hare’s International Terminal

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (CBS) -- The Chicago Air and Water Show may be months away, but if you're looking for some high-flying action -- look no further than the southwest suburbs this weekend. Pilots are busy getting ready for Bolingbrook's "Cavalcade of Planes." All types of vintage aircraft will be on display and taking to the skies above Clow International Airport. CBS 2's Kris Habermehl got an inside look – not in Chopper 2 this time, but on the ground at Clow International Airport, where manager Joe DiPaolo said the Cavalcade of Planes now draws about 20,000 people. "There are so many families with strollers that come by," DiPaolo said. "They lay out their blankets, sit down and watch planes, and go up-close, don't touch, but get close and look." Habermehl also got an up-close look at a 1928 Ford Trimotor plane with pilot Rand Siegfried – complete with a look inside. The show takes place Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are just $5 for adults and $3 for kids.

BOLINGBROOK, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO