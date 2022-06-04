ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Work Beginning On New Parking Garage For O’Hare’s International Terminal

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new parking garage is being built at O’Hare Airport. It is part...

CBS Chicago

Fire breaks out again in tent encampment in Lawrence Avenue underpass beneath DuSable Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Another fire broke out in a tent encampment in the Lawrence Avenue underpass beneath DuSable Lake Shore Drive on Monday. Ald. James Cappleman (46th) said on Twitter that several tents were destroyed in the fire. The Lawrence Avenue underpass was closed off at DuSable Lake Shore Drive due to the fire, Cappleman tweeted. There was another fire in the same underpass on March 22, which took out six tents in the encampment. Cappleman has warned previously about the dangers of propane tanks for heating, which some of the tents in the Lawrence Avenue underpass have. "We cannot have propane tanks under the viaduct – for the sake of the people living there, for the sake of pedestrians, bicyclists, and drivers," Cappleman told CBS 2's Marissa Perlman in April. Information on the cause of this latest fire was not immediately available.
CHICAGO, IL
tncontentexchange.com

TRANSPORTATION: Concrete restoration and bridge work to begin on I-65

This summer's rehabilitation work on Interstate 65 in Lake County is set to begin Thursday. Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Rieth-Riley Construction Co. will perform a $25.59 million concrete pavement restoration and bridge deck overlay project between U.S. 30 and Interstate 80/94. Work will begin with overnight lane closures on...
LAKE COUNTY, IN
wjol.com

Major Headaches For Motorists Using I-55 at Weber Road Begins This Friday

Look for detours at the I-55/Weber Road interchange beginning June 10th. To accommodate the installation of traffic signals and crossovers to put Weber Road traffic into the full diverging diamond configuration, left turns at the interchange will not be allowed starting at, weather permitting, 8 p.m. Friday, June 10, to 5 a.m. Monday, June 20.
COOK COUNTY, IL
Chicago, IL
Traffic
Local
Illinois Traffic
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Cars
Local
Illinois Cars
star967.net

Cavalcade of Planes at Bolingbrook’s Clow International Airport

Bolingbrook Police Department Community Outreach officers along with Chief of Police Mike Rompa were once again in attendance at the annual Cavalcade of Planes hosted at Bolingbrook’s Clow International Airport. In addition to meeting with guests of all ages to answer questions; the Bolingbrook Police Department drone team became part of the show. Officers took the drone to the sky in narrated demonstration flights to show off some of Bolingbrook Police Departments newest technology and equipment.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
daystech.org

Chicago man charged with DUI, using a cell phone while driving in River Grove: Police – Chicago Tribune

The following gadgets had been taken from space police stories and information releases. An arrest doesn’t represent a discovering of guilt. Francisco Carrillo, 32, of the 3600 block of 66th Place, Chicago, on May 28 was charged with driving below the affect, unlawful use of digital communication machine, driving whereas speaking on a cellphone, improper lane utilization and never utilizing a flip sign, following a site visitors cease at Clinton Street and Grand Avenue.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Owner of truck company in Elk Grove Village to pay thousands in tollway fees due to balance issues with I-Pass

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A suburban trucking company owner reached out to CBS 2 about thousands of dollars in mystery Tollway fees.He thought a faulty transponder was to blame but turns out it was his system of paying the bills that was a problem.Morning Insider Lauren Victory has a cautionary tale for anyone with an I-Pass account. In Elk Grove Village, truck drivers are quite literally cranking it out as they load and unload shipping containers that just arrived from all over the world. Logistic company Benntech's job is to get the cargo to its next destination. Business is booming."Yea it does...
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago woman charged in April hit-and-run that killed cyclist in West Loop

CHICAGO - A Chicago woman has been charged in an April hit-and-run that claimed the life of a bicyclist in the West Loop. Courtney Bertucci, 30, was driving a 2008 Volkswagen Jetta in the 900 block of West Madison Street on April 16 when she allegedly swerved into oncoming traffic, striking Paresh Chhatrala. She then fled the scene.
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Work set to begin on new Tollway ramps for 88th/Cork Avenue

After years of wishing and planning, construction of the Tri-State Tollway interchange at 88th and Cork Avenue in Justice is about to begin. Officials from the Illinois Tollway Authority, Illinois Department of Transportation, Cook County Department of Transportation, Village of Justice, and City of Palos Hills were on hand to help kick off the project last week.
COOK COUNTY, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man shot while sleeping on a bench in Lincoln Park, police say

A 52-year-old homeless man was shot while sleeping on a bench in Lincoln Park on Monday. The man initially ignored the pain because he thought it was a bee sting, but eventually took himself to St. Joseph Hospital for treatment around 3 a.m. today, according to a CPD report. It...
CHICAGO, IL
star967.net

I-55 bridge over U.S. 30 cleaning, painting begins June 13

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that a cleaning and painting of the bridge carrying Interstate 55 over U.S. 30, in Joliet, will begin, weather permitting, Monday, June 13. To complete the work, motorists should expect intermittent daytime lane closure in both directions of U.S. 30 at the bridge....
JOLIET, IL
fox32chicago.com

North Side Chicago residents warned about string of strong arm robberies

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents of Park West on the North Side about a series of strong arm robberies. In each of the incidents, the suspects approached the victim and took their personal property by force, Chicago police said. The incidents occurred in the:. 2700 block of North...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

The most and least expensive cities to buy electric cars

( ) – Although they have fallen in recent months, used car prices are still significantly higher than they were a year ago as a result of the ongoing microchip shortage. Meanwhile, gas prices are at record highs to heighten the demand for electric vehicles. Due to regional used...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Boat rentals are the way to go on the Chicago River

CHICAGO — If you don’t have a boat or a friend with a boat, you can still go boating. Marcella Raymond took us to the Chicago River where boat rentals are the way to go. At Chicago Boat Rentals you get a five-minute lesson on driving and safety. They have several pontoons that fit 6-8 […]
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Bolingbrook Police Activity- Area of I-55 and Route 53

Bolingbrook Police officers responded to area of I-55 and Route 53 to assist other police agencies on Monday, June 6th at about 1 pm. Officers were attempting to stop residential burglary suspects from another jurisdiction. The offenders were followed while travelling south on I-55 and exited the highway southbound on...
BOLINGBROOK, IL
CBS Chicago

Pilots will take to the sky during Bolingbrook's 'Cavalcade of Planes' this weekend

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (CBS) -- The Chicago Air and Water Show may be months away, but if you're looking for some high-flying action -- look no further than the southwest suburbs this weekend. Pilots are busy getting ready for Bolingbrook's "Cavalcade of Planes." All types of vintage aircraft will be on display and taking to the skies above Clow International Airport. CBS 2's Kris Habermehl got an inside look – not in Chopper 2 this time, but on the ground at Clow International Airport, where manager Joe DiPaolo said the Cavalcade of Planes now draws about 20,000 people. "There are so many families with strollers that come by," DiPaolo said. "They lay out their blankets, sit down and watch planes, and go up-close, don't touch, but get close and look." Habermehl also got an up-close look at a 1928 Ford Trimotor plane with pilot Rand Siegfried – complete with a look inside.      The show takes place Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are just $5 for adults and $3 for kids.
BOLINGBROOK, IL

