Every lungful of air we suck down is mostly made up of nitrogen, with a generous helping of oxygen, and a dash of carbon dioxide. But dusting this atmospheric soup is a whole encyclopedia of different compounds and elements, some of which we can only speculate about. One of those mysteries just came into focus, however. Chemists have shown that a reactive class of compounds called organic hydrotrioxides exists in the atmosphere, and while these chemicals last only briefly, they could have effects we don't know about. In fact, by the researchers' calculations, you just sucked up a few billion molecules of them...

CHEMISTRY ・ 12 DAYS AGO