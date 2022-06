Cameron County on Monday reported five coronavirus-related deaths and 223 cases of COVID-19. A woman in her 50s from Brownsville, a woman in her 50s from Harlingen, a woman in her 70s from Harlingen, a woman in her 40s from San Benito and a woman in her 70s from San Benito died as a result of the virus, according to the report. Of the reported deaths, none were fully vaccinated.

CAMERON COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO