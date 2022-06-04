For the first time in more than two months, Mets ace Jacob deGrom took to the mound.

DeGrom, who is recovering from a stress reaction in his right scapula that was diagnosed in the final week of spring training, threw his first bullpen session on Saturday.

He threw 19 pitches — all fastballs — at moderate intensity, and he will continue his mound progression before facing hitters in a live batting practice setting depending on the team's assessment and feedback from deGrom.

A week ago, deGrom said his shoulder felt "completely normal" after several long toss sessions. His latest MRI revealed continued healing in his right scapula.

DeGrom has not appeared in a major league game since July 7, 2021, after he suffered a sprained/partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow.

After pitching in two spring training games, deGrom missed his final spring training start in late March with shoulder tightness that was later revealed to be the stress reaction, which sidelined him from throwing until early last month.

The Mets' starting rotation has also been without Max Scherzer (oblique strain) and Tylor Megill (right biceps tendinitis) over the last two weeks.

Andrew Tredinnick is the Mets beat writer for NorthJersey.com. For unlimited access to all Mets analysis, news, trades and more, please subscribe today and download our app.

Email: atredinnick@gannett.com Twitter: @andrew_tred

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Jacob deGrom takes next step in his recovery from right scapula injury