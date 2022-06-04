ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pismo Beach, CA

Highway 101 off-ramp and street closures for weekend-long car show

By Lily Dallow
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 3 days ago

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Caltrans said that a Pismo Beach car show will close three southbound Highway 101 off-ramps this weekend, and event organizers said the show will also close nearby streets.

The southbound off-ramps that will close include Price St, Highway 1 / Dolliver St, and Hinds Ave.

The car show takes place from Saturday to Sunday, closing these off-ramps from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. throughout both days.

Caltrans said that workers posted electronic message boards in the area, advising drivers to use an alternate route during this time.

Event organizers said that the car show will also close down streets in Pismo Beach, such as:

  • Price St between Bay and Hinds Ave beginning at 6:00 am on Saturday,
  • Pomeroy Ave from Price St west to the Pier parking lot,
  • Cypress St at Main St south to Hinds,
  • and the 100 block of Hinds Ave, the 300 block of Main, 300 block of Pismo, 300 block of Hollister and the 300 block of Bay will close all day Saturday and partially Sunday.

Overall, organizers said travelers should expect traffic on Highway 101 through Pismo Beach to be congested throughout the weekend.

The post Highway 101 off-ramp and street closures for weekend-long car show appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 3-12

Bridge Fire alerts varied from neighborhood to neighborhood

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.-People impacted by the Sunday night's Bridge fire off Highway 154 and Foothill Road visited the burn area near the so-called bridge to nowhere on Monday afternoon. While looking at what was left of a burned up recliner in the burn area many of them shared their emergency alert stories. Patty Murray The post Bridge Fire alerts varied from neighborhood to neighborhood appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Government
City
Pismo Beach, CA
Pismo Beach, CA
Government
City
Hollister, CA
Local
California Cars
calcoastnews.com

Fires burn near Lopez Lake and in northern SLO County

Fires burned in the Los Padres National Forest in Eastern San Luis Obispo County, as well as in North County during the start of the week. The Eastern SLO County blaze started Monday near Hi Mountain Campground northeast of Lopez Lake. As of late afternoon, the fire had burned 30 acres and had the potential to grow in size to 100 acres, officials said. Firefighters were additionally dealing with multiple spot fires.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Traffic Collision on Hwy 101 near Las Positas

A traffic collision just occurred on Hwy 101 NB near Las Positas. Uh-Ohhhh! Back to the ol' drawing board (whoa!!!)... Back in the day of auto safety ads, some car vendors made a point to show how well their. cars did in a roll over. One ad even showed a...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Show#Highway 101#Message Boards#Vehicles#Vehicle Shows#Caltrans#Price St#Pismo
L.A. Weekly

William Poehler Dies in Bicycle Crash on Cathedral Oaks Road [Goleta, CA]

80-Year-Old Man Killed in Bicycle Accident on Cathedral Oaks Road. The incident happened around 10:50 a.m., in the 6200 block of Cathedral Oaks Road. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. Officers located one unconscious male bicyclist down on the road. When officers arrived, they rushed the man to...
GOLETA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Santa Barbara Independent

Bridge Fire Fully Contained, Emergency Messaging Questioned

Sunday night’s Bridge Fire in Santa Barbara was called fully contained Monday morning, but firefighters stayed on site to dig out any hot spots. Mapping using infrared sensors put the fire at just under 8.2 acres, and no injuries were reported. Controversy and complaints, however, are being voiced online about how some people received notification of the fire and others did not.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Bridge Fire 100% Contained

The fire is 100% contained and crews continue to root out stubborn hot spots in the interior areas of dense vegetation, reports the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. All evacuations have been lifted. The cause is actively under investigation. ​. Update b. y Santa Barbara County Fire Department. 10:00 p.m., June...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

The Daily 06-06-22: A tiny Calif. town is about to run out of water

Rancher Jon Pedotti walks on the cracked remains of a parched lake bed of his 1,561-acre ranch located along San Simeon Creek in the Santa Lucia Mountain foothills of Cambria that are brown from drought on October 01, 2014. Once again, Cambria, as well as other small coastal towns, must make decisions on what to do to stretch out its ever-thinning water supply. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag)
CAMBRIA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara Courthouse gets a facelift

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.- The Santa Barbara County Courthouse is getting a major makeover starting Tuesday. This is the first time a major construction project will be taking place since the building was first completed in 1929. The restoration project will enhance the exterior of the building, as well as the roof, all while maintaining The post Santa Barbara Courthouse gets a facelift appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy