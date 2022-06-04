Highway 101 off-ramp and street closures for weekend-long car show

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Caltrans said that a Pismo Beach car show will close three southbound Highway 101 off-ramps this weekend, and event organizers said the show will also close nearby streets.

The southbound off-ramps that will close include Price St, Highway 1 / Dolliver St, and Hinds Ave.

The car show takes place from Saturday to Sunday, closing these off-ramps from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. throughout both days.

Caltrans said that workers posted electronic message boards in the area, advising drivers to use an alternate route during this time.

Event organizers said that the car show will also close down streets in Pismo Beach, such as:

Price St between Bay and Hinds Ave beginning at 6:00 am on Saturday,

Pomeroy Ave from Price St west to the Pier parking lot,

Cypress St at Main St south to Hinds,

and the 100 block of Hinds Ave, the 300 block of Main, 300 block of Pismo, 300 block of Hollister and the 300 block of Bay will close all day Saturday and partially Sunday.

Overall, organizers said travelers should expect traffic on Highway 101 through Pismo Beach to be congested throughout the weekend.

